It's a well-known adage that you get what you pay for. So, it's ironic that the adage gets forgotten when we're looking at the numbers on the bill.

As I mentioned last week, we've spent much of the past month renovating, turning a home office into a guest bedroom. We'd previously laid down flooring and installed kitchen cabinets, so we were game to do a lot of the work.

But there are some things most people should not do when it comes to renovations. One of them is your own electrical work. Another is finishing an unfinished room.

That's what we wanted to do, to turn an unfinished storeroom into an add-on space for the guest bedroom. We knew this was beyond us, so we called in the professionals.

Specifically, two. And one was clearly more professional than the other. The first listened patiently to our grand plans, and then quietly but efficiently shot them down.

We wanted to widen an opening in what turned out to be a concrete foundation wall. I'm not sure if that was actually impossible or just expensive, but it came out to the same thing. And removing a fireplace mantle, which we suspected was ambitious, turned out to be extremely ambitious.

What he did say was possible was stripping the storeroom to its foundations, framing everything in, making sure the wiring was to code, putting in drywall, mudding and taping, turning the room into a good place to live.

He gave us a quote that was, while hefty, felt fair, and he promised the work could be done in three weeks. He had such an air of professionalism about him that I had no trouble believing his promises.

The second person we consulted was a lot less confident. He looked at our rooms, listened to our now less ambitious plans, and gave us a quote that was so low, we had to wonder what the catch was.

We knew there was no such thing as a free lunch. We knew we couldn't get something for nothing. However, we remembered these adages when we compared the confident professionalism of the first contractor to the approach of the second.