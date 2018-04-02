It is perhaps the first new crop of the year, and, although the six-week season usually begins sometime in February and March depending on weather, it officially kicks off with one of the world’s largest — if not the largest — festivals in Elmira on April 7 — maple syrup.

The luxurious food is the result of cooking down and evaporating a huge amount of sap from sugar maple trees until you get a rich, thick and heady elixir that is maple syrup. It takes about 40 litres of sap to make one litre of maple syrup and that requires a lot of energy.

Quebec is the world’s largest producer, but we do a good job here in Ontario, too, and for that matter in Waterloo Region. It’s easy to find roadside stands selling fresh maple syrup in the townships surrounding Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge.

Although this is a happy time for syrup lovers and local chefs, there are possibly storm clouds on the horizon for maple syrup. Researchers are learning that climate change is having an impact on the trees — Acer saccharum — that we recognize as sugar maples.

According to the journal Ecology and other research, warming temperatures and longer periods of drought are hampering the way sugar maples (and other trees) grow which reduces the amount of sap produced.

A sugar maple has to be about 25 centimetres in diameter to be able to accept a single tap. If it doesn’t survive to that size, it can’t replace an older tree. Sugar maples can produce sap for syrup for about 100 years.

The good news is that scientists and maple syrup producers are taking action to mitigate lost production. Sanitation techniques to prevent bacteria buildup in trees, forest management and new vacuum technology rather than gravity tapping are strategies to keep production going strong.

Now, while we shouldn’t ignore the impacts of climate change, the research also predicts major declines likely won’t happen for many, many decades.

So, get some of the region’s best maple syrup this spring and slather it on those pancakes and waffles to your heart’s desire.

