TM: A big reason is a number of key interested people have kept it going.

Right now, Ron Schlegel has provided a considerable amount of money to keep the team afloat.

In the past, it was guys like Max Rausch and John Weber and names I don't even know because I was still in London.

Also, Kitchener has had a very good minor baseball system throughout the years and has developed a lot of their own kids.

Even the imports that have come in have been mostly pitchers which allows the local kids to develop as position players.

BT: What are some of your fondest memories of your time with the Panthers?

TM: When I came here in 1966, Bob McKillop and Ron Smith arrived at the same time — both very good ballplayers.

We had some other good young players at the time and by our second year together, we won the Intercounty.

I was the player/manager then so it was also a highlight to experience a championship like that from both points of view.

Another highlight was back in the seventies when we played in the Labatt tournament which was a provincewide tournament that intercounty teams and teams from communities all over Ontario were invited to play in.

After a week of playdowns, we were in a position to win it but we had to win four games in one day.

Paul Knight pitched 21 consecutive innings in back-to-back extra inning games and then McKillop had to pitch the last game which also went eleven innings — and that was after he had been catching all the other games.

We finished at four o'clock in the morning and because I taught at Eastwood Collegiate at the time, students asked what all the noise was in the middle of the night. (laughing)

Hugh Heibein, who also taught at Eastwood, drove in the winning run.

BT: What teammates of yours with the Panthers stand out in your mind?

TM: Number 1 on my list would have to be McKillop because he was a pitcher and a catcher and a great hitter. Bob played seven years of triple "A" ball so he brought a lot of experience.

When he was catching a game, you knew who was in charge.

Ron Smith, who later coached in the NHL, was also a very solid player. He was a smooth second baseman.

Paul Knight and Court Heinbuch were both solid competitors. Bruce Klaehn was an excellent pitcher.

I never played with Randy Curran but I coached him and he is one of the best power hitters our area has ever seen. That guy just loved to hit.

•••

In Part II of my interview, McKenzie will talk about the best opponents he ever played against in the IBL, the state of the game itself and what he thinks of this year's Toronto Blue Jays. Brian Totzke is a freelance writer. He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy