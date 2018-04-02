This year marks the 100th season of the Intercounty Baseball League (IBL). Along with Galt, Guelph and Stratford, the Kitchener Panthers were a founding member of the league.
It is the fifth-longest continually operated league in the world and over the years has seen more than 40 players who have either had Major League Baseball experience or left the IBL to play in the Majors.
Retired high school teacher Tom McKenzie has been a player, manager and supporter of the Panthers for more than fifty of those years.
I sat down with him last week to talk about the league, the team and all things baseball.
Brian Totzke: What has the IBL and the Kitchener Panthers meant to this community?
Tom McKenzie: A considerable amount, I'd say. And not just to Kitchener, but to a lot of our surrounding communities.
Going back one hundred years, it's the only semi-pro league that has survived all those years. That's pretty phenomenal.
When I first came to Kitchener in the sixties, we played in Victoria Park and it truly was a community event.
People would just walk in off the streets without paying and watch. It had a great feeling to it.
BT: Why do you think the Panthers have done so well for so long in Kitchener?
TM: A big reason is a number of key interested people have kept it going.
Right now, Ron Schlegel has provided a considerable amount of money to keep the team afloat.
In the past, it was guys like Max Rausch and John Weber and names I don't even know because I was still in London.
Also, Kitchener has had a very good minor baseball system throughout the years and has developed a lot of their own kids.
Even the imports that have come in have been mostly pitchers which allows the local kids to develop as position players.
BT: What are some of your fondest memories of your time with the Panthers?
TM: When I came here in 1966, Bob McKillop and Ron Smith arrived at the same time — both very good ballplayers.
We had some other good young players at the time and by our second year together, we won the Intercounty.
I was the player/manager then so it was also a highlight to experience a championship like that from both points of view.
Another highlight was back in the seventies when we played in the Labatt tournament which was a provincewide tournament that intercounty teams and teams from communities all over Ontario were invited to play in.
After a week of playdowns, we were in a position to win it but we had to win four games in one day.
Paul Knight pitched 21 consecutive innings in back-to-back extra inning games and then McKillop had to pitch the last game which also went eleven innings — and that was after he had been catching all the other games.
We finished at four o'clock in the morning and because I taught at Eastwood Collegiate at the time, students asked what all the noise was in the middle of the night. (laughing)
Hugh Heibein, who also taught at Eastwood, drove in the winning run.
BT: What teammates of yours with the Panthers stand out in your mind?
TM: Number 1 on my list would have to be McKillop because he was a pitcher and a catcher and a great hitter. Bob played seven years of triple "A" ball so he brought a lot of experience.
When he was catching a game, you knew who was in charge.
Ron Smith, who later coached in the NHL, was also a very solid player. He was a smooth second baseman.
Paul Knight and Court Heinbuch were both solid competitors. Bruce Klaehn was an excellent pitcher.
I never played with Randy Curran but I coached him and he is one of the best power hitters our area has ever seen. That guy just loved to hit.
•••
In Part II of my interview, McKenzie will talk about the best opponents he ever played against in the IBL, the state of the game itself and what he thinks of this year's Toronto Blue Jays. Brian Totzke is a freelance writer. He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy
This year marks the 100th season of the Intercounty Baseball League (IBL). Along with Galt, Guelph and Stratford, the Kitchener Panthers were a founding member of the league.
It is the fifth-longest continually operated league in the world and over the years has seen more than 40 players who have either had Major League Baseball experience or left the IBL to play in the Majors.
Retired high school teacher Tom McKenzie has been a player, manager and supporter of the Panthers for more than fifty of those years.
I sat down with him last week to talk about the league, the team and all things baseball.
Brian Totzke: What has the IBL and the Kitchener Panthers meant to this community?
Tom McKenzie: A considerable amount, I'd say. And not just to Kitchener, but to a lot of our surrounding communities.
Going back one hundred years, it's the only semi-pro league that has survived all those years. That's pretty phenomenal.
When I first came to Kitchener in the sixties, we played in Victoria Park and it truly was a community event.
People would just walk in off the streets without paying and watch. It had a great feeling to it.
BT: Why do you think the Panthers have done so well for so long in Kitchener?
TM: A big reason is a number of key interested people have kept it going.
Right now, Ron Schlegel has provided a considerable amount of money to keep the team afloat.
In the past, it was guys like Max Rausch and John Weber and names I don't even know because I was still in London.
Also, Kitchener has had a very good minor baseball system throughout the years and has developed a lot of their own kids.
Even the imports that have come in have been mostly pitchers which allows the local kids to develop as position players.
BT: What are some of your fondest memories of your time with the Panthers?
TM: When I came here in 1966, Bob McKillop and Ron Smith arrived at the same time — both very good ballplayers.
We had some other good young players at the time and by our second year together, we won the Intercounty.
I was the player/manager then so it was also a highlight to experience a championship like that from both points of view.
Another highlight was back in the seventies when we played in the Labatt tournament which was a provincewide tournament that intercounty teams and teams from communities all over Ontario were invited to play in.
After a week of playdowns, we were in a position to win it but we had to win four games in one day.
Paul Knight pitched 21 consecutive innings in back-to-back extra inning games and then McKillop had to pitch the last game which also went eleven innings — and that was after he had been catching all the other games.
We finished at four o'clock in the morning and because I taught at Eastwood Collegiate at the time, students asked what all the noise was in the middle of the night. (laughing)
Hugh Heibein, who also taught at Eastwood, drove in the winning run.
BT: What teammates of yours with the Panthers stand out in your mind?
TM: Number 1 on my list would have to be McKillop because he was a pitcher and a catcher and a great hitter. Bob played seven years of triple "A" ball so he brought a lot of experience.
When he was catching a game, you knew who was in charge.
Ron Smith, who later coached in the NHL, was also a very solid player. He was a smooth second baseman.
Paul Knight and Court Heinbuch were both solid competitors. Bruce Klaehn was an excellent pitcher.
I never played with Randy Curran but I coached him and he is one of the best power hitters our area has ever seen. That guy just loved to hit.
•••
In Part II of my interview, McKenzie will talk about the best opponents he ever played against in the IBL, the state of the game itself and what he thinks of this year's Toronto Blue Jays. Brian Totzke is a freelance writer. He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy
This year marks the 100th season of the Intercounty Baseball League (IBL). Along with Galt, Guelph and Stratford, the Kitchener Panthers were a founding member of the league.
It is the fifth-longest continually operated league in the world and over the years has seen more than 40 players who have either had Major League Baseball experience or left the IBL to play in the Majors.
Retired high school teacher Tom McKenzie has been a player, manager and supporter of the Panthers for more than fifty of those years.
I sat down with him last week to talk about the league, the team and all things baseball.
Brian Totzke: What has the IBL and the Kitchener Panthers meant to this community?
Tom McKenzie: A considerable amount, I'd say. And not just to Kitchener, but to a lot of our surrounding communities.
Going back one hundred years, it's the only semi-pro league that has survived all those years. That's pretty phenomenal.
When I first came to Kitchener in the sixties, we played in Victoria Park and it truly was a community event.
People would just walk in off the streets without paying and watch. It had a great feeling to it.
BT: Why do you think the Panthers have done so well for so long in Kitchener?
TM: A big reason is a number of key interested people have kept it going.
Right now, Ron Schlegel has provided a considerable amount of money to keep the team afloat.
In the past, it was guys like Max Rausch and John Weber and names I don't even know because I was still in London.
Also, Kitchener has had a very good minor baseball system throughout the years and has developed a lot of their own kids.
Even the imports that have come in have been mostly pitchers which allows the local kids to develop as position players.
BT: What are some of your fondest memories of your time with the Panthers?
TM: When I came here in 1966, Bob McKillop and Ron Smith arrived at the same time — both very good ballplayers.
We had some other good young players at the time and by our second year together, we won the Intercounty.
I was the player/manager then so it was also a highlight to experience a championship like that from both points of view.
Another highlight was back in the seventies when we played in the Labatt tournament which was a provincewide tournament that intercounty teams and teams from communities all over Ontario were invited to play in.
After a week of playdowns, we were in a position to win it but we had to win four games in one day.
Paul Knight pitched 21 consecutive innings in back-to-back extra inning games and then McKillop had to pitch the last game which also went eleven innings — and that was after he had been catching all the other games.
We finished at four o'clock in the morning and because I taught at Eastwood Collegiate at the time, students asked what all the noise was in the middle of the night. (laughing)
Hugh Heibein, who also taught at Eastwood, drove in the winning run.
BT: What teammates of yours with the Panthers stand out in your mind?
TM: Number 1 on my list would have to be McKillop because he was a pitcher and a catcher and a great hitter. Bob played seven years of triple "A" ball so he brought a lot of experience.
When he was catching a game, you knew who was in charge.
Ron Smith, who later coached in the NHL, was also a very solid player. He was a smooth second baseman.
Paul Knight and Court Heinbuch were both solid competitors. Bruce Klaehn was an excellent pitcher.
I never played with Randy Curran but I coached him and he is one of the best power hitters our area has ever seen. That guy just loved to hit.
•••
In Part II of my interview, McKenzie will talk about the best opponents he ever played against in the IBL, the state of the game itself and what he thinks of this year's Toronto Blue Jays. Brian Totzke is a freelance writer. He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy