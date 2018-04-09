Fury, a local girls’ softball organization, is about the kids and the good of the game above all else.

I had never paid much attention to softball until I discovered what an impressive achievement Fury has become — not just in playing the game, but in their entire philosophy and sense of civic responsibility.

It was one year ago I first heard about Fury through team treasurer and parent Shelly Davitsky, a Grade 6 French teacher at my daughters' school, the K-W Bilingual School.

Since then, Fury’s bantam team — with players ages 14-15 — has competed in nine tournaments, winning two silvers and four gold medals, won gold in provincials, and were one of eight teams representing Ontario at the nationals.

Fury has also expanded to include a novice team.

“It is a unique approach to have a younger and older team practice, learn and grow together,” Davitsky, who manages Fury’s novice team, told me this past week.

The girls are eager to host a fundraiser this weekend to show support for Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and the team’s sponsor, Merv Redman, whose wife Diane died in August 2016 after a battle with Melanoma.

Merv launched the Merv and Diane Redman Family Fund, through the Kitchener and Waterloo Community Foundation, to support educational seminars and workshops for doctors.

“And the novice team is an incredible group of girls that are learning what gold medal thinking and strength-based means, and every player has the opportunity to succeed once Fury discovers their strengths,” said Craig Gibson, head coach of Fury’s bantam team. “Joe Siefried is the head coach for novice, and Joe was a top pitcher and hitter on the national level when he played softball.”

Fury has a team of 10 coaching staff that includes a former Olympian, and a health and wellness coach who works with the PGA, CFL and NHL. Their program also includes CrossFit, yoga, nutrition and mindfulness.