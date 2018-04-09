I'm nosy. I'll admit it. If I see people doing something that piques my interest, I have a tendency to walk right up to them and start asking questions.

I did exactly this last Saturday morning when I took my dog to Bechtel Park for a walk.

A poster near the park entrance depicting a dog bone and paw print caught my eye. Then I spied columns of balloons near the main forest trail with a crowd of dogs and people gathered around. As I approached, a sign alerted me that I had happened upon an event called The Dog Jog.

Bingo. My waistline and I have been trying to get back into running lately anyway, with my dog, acting as coach, towing us along on leash. Clearly, this event was made with us in mind.

As it turns out, I was right. Tasked with organizing an event as the combined final assignment for two courses in their bachelor of public relations program at Conestoga College, second year students Mercedes Battler, Magdelena Oskam, Ansley Foreman and Brynn Dolfi knew if they wanted to host an outside event in April they needed an audience that would attend regardless of the weather conditions.

"Since we are all dog owners ourselves, we knew our perfect weather resilient public," explained Battler.

The purpose behind The Dog Jog was to help raise both funds and awareness for Reception House Waterloo Region (RHWR), an organization that helps welcome government assisted refugees into our community.

Along the event route, which participants, with or without dogs, could walk or jog at their leisure, signs posted on trees displayed facts about refugees. The one that struck me the most stated that there are over 21.3 million refugees in the world and less than one per cent have been resettled.

"Seeing people's shock when reading the statistics really proved how little many know about the refugees coming to our community," said Foreman.

The students had also organized a canine obstacle course and a silent auction showcasing the generosity of many local companies. It included a dog-themed gift basket from Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) that I'm a bit miffed I was outbid on. I knew Lucy and I should've stuck around a little longer.