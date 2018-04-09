• Canada Caregiver Credit — new for 2017, replaces the previous caregiver tax credit, infirm dependent tax credit, and family caregiver tax credit. Credit value is determined by the relationship to the dependent being claimed, their income, and eligibility for other tax credits.

• Disability credit — transfer unused portion to a supporting relative. Many other credits are enhanced for someone with a disability.

• Medical expenses credit — generate the largest credit by combining expenses on the return of a lower earning spouse and/or by choosing the most advantageous 12-month period for unclaimed expenses ending in the current taxation year. Personal health insurance plan premiums including those for travel insurance may also be eligible. Check the extensive list of eligible expenses at www.cra-arc.gc.ca·

• Charitable donation credit — maximize by combining donations on one tax return or carrying forward to utilize higher credit rate for contributions over $200. Claim previously unclaimed donations from any of the five preceding taxation years.