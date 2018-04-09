This weekend, my home province was shattered by a horrific bus crash, in which 15 members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey franchise were killed, and another 14 were injured.

I watched in shock, as the news hit the airwaves, thinking about these young people and their families. I cried as I watched my parent’s paper boy, Mike Babcock, now the coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, break down in tears in a pre-game news conference. He talked about friends and family, and his Saskatchewan roots. I kept the news on, all weekend, to stay abreast of any updates.

My mind wanders to my Saskatchewan childhood in competitive sports, to hours upon hours on a bus or in a van, criss-crossing the prairies, all year round, on long, dark highways to Regina, Prince Albert, Winnipeg, Red Deer and Lethbridge.

My dreams are full of the views from the window, the endless expanses of farmland and crisp prairie sky, clouds rolling by, reaching forever. Every small town, every gas station, every deserted farmhouse, tipping in the brutal prairie wind, holds a place in my mind.

My eyes filled again as I watched the news conference from Humboldt, as this small but mighty community’s leaders stood in front of cameras, full of love and compassion, trying to contain their grief. Trying to be brave, for all of us.

Humboldt. A small community, with a hockey team as its heart.

I stayed close to the television, as the CBC interviewed parents and siblings and wives. I cried again when a father bravely and gratefully stated, his voice wavering, that his son was alive, with a broken back, but he was alive.

I watched one of the bravest people on this planet — Sheldon Kennedy — relive the pain that he experienced, in 1986, when the bus that his team was on, crashed.

My head is full of thoughts of those boys, with their broad, confident grins and freshly dyed blond playoff hair. Thoughts of all the boys I have taught and the one I raised. Their invincibility. My heart aches for their parents, their families, their friends, as they try to step forward.

At times like this, my heart goes home, across the years and miles. And I know that every single one of us has been touched by this tragedy, in some way. Because when something like this happens, it happens to all of us.