The biggest thing that came out of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy this past weekend, that claimed 15 lives and irrevocably changed many more, was that it drove home one of our worst fears as parents.

There's always the worry whenever you put your child on a bus or in the care of someone else — are they going to be taken care of in the same way. Is that life as precious to someone else as it is to you?

Are all the safety precautions going to be taken? Are the safety rules going to be followed? Are chance, or luck, or misfortune going to be a factor in your life that day like it was for that hockey team. No one leaves home thinking that they won't return, and no parent lets their kid go without thinking the same.

That's why a tragedy like this resonates with so many people. It's not about a hockey team, or a small community in Saskatchewan, it's about all of us. It's the faith we put into each other to look out for each other's kids and make sure they live in that bubble we call childhood as long as they can. When they make it to adulthood that's when they can have the same worries we have.

Trust is so fundamental to our society, and we wouldn't be able to function without it. We wouldn't be able to send our kids to school, to the sports field or on the team bus without the belief that somebody is watching out for them and somebody will make sure that they come home.

Because we see what it's like when they don't come home. A nation mourns now, but the grief will last a lifetime for those closest to the tragedy.

But the fact that so many people care is a sign that there are a lot more people invested in making sure the kids are all right. There will be many more happy reunions as we get to welcome them home tonight.

•••

Managing editor Bob Vrbanac is an award-winning columnist