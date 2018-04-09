The question about my job I probably get asked the most is, “What’s it like riding the team bus with the Kitchener Rangers?”
My answer is usually something like “it’s not as glamorous as you might think,” followed by stories of long trips on lonely highways through dark winter nights.
But the old saying, “what happens on the bus, stays on the bus” has changed all of a sudden.
The truth is that a hockey team’s bus is a sanctuary, a mobile home or locker-room, and a place where bonds are forged. It’s a place where wins are celebrated, losses are mourned, and time is passed with chatter, jokes, and the occasional card game or silly movie.
We make 34 road trips every regular season with the Kitchener Rangers, logging thousands of kilometres over countless hours.
But we do this together as a team, which counts for a lot. There’s a sense of security that comes from being surrounded by those teammates who are there for us when we need them.
We’re never alone, in more ways than one.
On some of my more restless nights, I’ve found myself thinking about all the hockey teams, making all the trips, over all the kilometres of dark winter roads.
And when I let myself think like that, I think it’s darn near miraculous that we don’t hear more often about tragedies the likes of which we’ve all just experienced through the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Humboldt Broncos.
The team bus, on its way to a playoff game in Nipawin, was involved in a fatal crash with a transport truck that killed 15 people.
Oh, we’ve had some hairy drives with the Kitchener Rangers.
Earlier this season, a close call with a moose near North Bay caused the bus to suddenly swerve, its contents spilling into the aisles, and jarring everyone from their postgame thoughts.
Only minutes later, collision avoided, the jokes and camaraderie had returned.
There was that night leaving Sudbury in a snowstorm so sudden and so strong that the blue flashing lights of the snow plow in front of us were the beacon to lead us south, slow as molasses but still moving, until we reached the clear skies and clear roads near Barrie.
The funny thing is that over all the years and all the kilometres aboard that bus, I’ve never once been afraid.
It’s probably got something to do with that sanctuary and the security that comes with knowing a teammate is in the seat next to yours.
I have no doubt the same can be said for the Humboldt Broncos.
Your thoughts don’t linger on the dangers of the trip, however limited they may be. Instead you think about the game you love and the teammates that help keep you in it.
Very few players are travelling to a hockey game in Nipawin with dreams of making it to the National Hockey League.
They’re travelling to Nipawin because they love the game. It’s admirable and deserving of reward.
So here’s to the Humboldt Broncos who left us far too soon. I sure hope they’re enjoying that trophy they get to hoist today.
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate.
