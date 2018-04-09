Oh, we’ve had some hairy drives with the Kitchener Rangers.

Earlier this season, a close call with a moose near North Bay caused the bus to suddenly swerve, its contents spilling into the aisles, and jarring everyone from their postgame thoughts.

Only minutes later, collision avoided, the jokes and camaraderie had returned.

There was that night leaving Sudbury in a snowstorm so sudden and so strong that the blue flashing lights of the snow plow in front of us were the beacon to lead us south, slow as molasses but still moving, until we reached the clear skies and clear roads near Barrie.

The funny thing is that over all the years and all the kilometres aboard that bus, I’ve never once been afraid.

It’s probably got something to do with that sanctuary and the security that comes with knowing a teammate is in the seat next to yours.

I have no doubt the same can be said for the Humboldt Broncos.

Your thoughts don’t linger on the dangers of the trip, however limited they may be. Instead you think about the game you love and the teammates that help keep you in it.

Very few players are travelling to a hockey game in Nipawin with dreams of making it to the National Hockey League.

They’re travelling to Nipawin because they love the game. It’s admirable and deserving of reward.

So here’s to the Humboldt Broncos who left us far too soon. I sure hope they’re enjoying that trophy they get to hoist today.

