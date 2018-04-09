A few weeks ago, I told you about giving up Lance, the Hyundai Elantra, possibly the last internal combustion engine that we own.

We had decided to lease an electric car, a Hyundai Ioniq, which we've called Ida. Although I favoured Isaac, I wrote a character named Isaac who crashed and died in the first chapter of my novel Icarus Down, so the rest of the family vetoed my suggestion.

Well, it took more than six weeks for our new car to arrive. Due to high demand, we were placed on a waiting list.

Electric cars are proving to be quite popular. There was a waiting list to test drive the Nissan Leaf. The electricians who installed our home charging station told us that they were doing as many as two such installations per week.

And I learned that electric cars have a strong fan base. After my earlier column, I was invited to join groups on Facebook, one for drivers of Hyundai Ioniqs and another for electric vehicle owners in Waterloo Region.

These groups are online communities where people show off their cars. They share tips and ask questions. They work together to solve any issues they encounter.

There is something of a friendly rivalry between the owners of the various makes and models. They are all fiercely proud of their vehicles.

I've learned a lot through these groups. Owning a new electric car is an adjustment. Yes, I don't have to take Ida in for regular oil, lubes and filters, and I don't have to visit the gas station, except for windshield wiper fluid, but it takes longer to refill a drained battery than a drained gas tank.

Even level 3 chargers can take up to 45 minutes to refill a battery. You can't stand beside your car the way you do at a gas pump. So, I wondered, am I allowed to step away from my car while it's refilling and shop?

Thanks to a crash course in electric car etiquette, I know that you are allowed to plug your car into the charging stations you find around town and walk away. However, don't be "that guy" who plugs in when they don't need to. Don't take up an electric charging spot when you aren't charging.