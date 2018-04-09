Coming off the big Masters golf tournament this past weekend (a confession: I don’t play golf but love watching the game), I got to thinking about food, people and culture.

At the Masters, held each year at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia — a truly beautiful setting amid azaleas, white dogwood, meandering creeks and pine straw — the tradition since 1952 is that the previous year’s winner hosts a dinner, known as The Champions’ Dinner and creates the menu.

German golfer Bernhard Langer selected wiener schnitzel after he won in 1986, Scot Sandy Lyle chose haggis (1989) and Tiger Woods, who was first champion when he was only 21 years old, picked cheeseburgers, fries and milkshakes (1989). Just what you'd expect a kid to eat. Canadian Mike Weir, who won in 2004, introduced the golfing world to elk and wild boar. You get the idea.

The point is that studying food can teach us a lot about people. Coming up in a couple of weeks, I’m heading to the Registry Theatre to see Jane Bunnett and Spirits of Havana. Beforehand, a few friends are going to gather and test out some Cuban dishes.

I’ve been to the Caribbean but not Cuba. It’s a fascinating culture with a deep rich history from the brutality of the slave trade to the 1959 overthrow of Batista to the Cold War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, Guantanamo Bay and the evolution of the country since Castro’s death.

While I don’t want to reduce an entire people to a stereotype of what they eat, I look forward to researching the country and the culture and its relationship, say, to the United States only 165 kilometres away. I’m thinking of preparing Cubano sandwiches, a bit of deliciousness that is actually rare in Waterloo Region.

There could be wide instructional material in studying the Kentucky Derby, the huge sporting and cultural event which runs May 5. I can imagine teachers and parents using food and meal preparation to introduce cultural, sociological and even animal rights issues.

What, for instance, is the significance of pimento cheese grits? What is a Kentucky “hot brown” and its relationship to southern American foodways? While kids obviously can’t drink alcohol, the mint julep — spearmint, simple syrup and bourbon — is a traditional beverage and, served in a silver cup, has become associated with the Churchill Downs derby, a horse race that kicks off the Triple Crown series of horse racing in the United States.

But what are the implications of horse racing? It employs significant numbers of people, but is it morally defensible? And, in another discipline, what’s a trade war and what could Chinese tariffs imposed on Kentucky bourbon do to local economies?

The NHL playoffs start today. Visiting the food cultures of hockey cities could provide some instruction: what could be learned about geography, history and politics in cities as diverse as Toronto, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas?