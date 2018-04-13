One of the early issues that will be front and centre during the upcoming provincial election is the energy file, with the new Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford making a lot of noise recently on the issue.

Ford, in keeping with his populist approach, said he will not only fire the chair of Hydro One, who made $6 million in pay last year, but the rest of the board. He is personally laying the blame on them for some of the spikes the province has seen in energy costs and blames those costs for driving business out of the province.

While the logistics of that promise will be hard to keep since Hydro One was partially privatized and the Ontario government only retains about 49 per cent of a controlling interest over the corporation, who cares about the details when this is a very real way to focus some of the outrage that hydro ratepayers feel when they open their bills.

Energy is really the third rail in Ontario politics and governments who touch it the wrong way often end up in terminal positions. It happened with Ernie Eves, gas plants were the downfall of Dalton McGuinty and Premier Kathleen Wynne's precipitous popularity decline can be traced back to a double digit increase in hydro rates a couple of years ago.

It doesn't help the governing Liberals that the green energy plan gave out sweetheart deals to corporate conglomerates like Samsung to green our energy grid to only find out that they were sometimes producing too much of that power at the wrong time and selling it at a loss to other jurisdictions.

Green energy may be the wave of the future but the way that the Liberal government has pursued it in the last 15 years leaves a lot to be desired, especially since it ignored obvious sources of that green power like the cheap hydro electric power coming out of Quebec.

But the Tories, who haven't really put our a coherent platform yet while they set up straw men to focus the electorate's anger like the Hydro chair, will have some tough decisions to make on the file going forward as well. The most expensive power to produce in Ontario is nuclear power and it still provides about 50 per cent of the province's energy requirements.

The nuclear plants need refurbishment, and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce has already endorsed a motion to see that happen due to the economic spinoffs that will come with those contracts. But it's the hydro ratepayers and Ontario taxpayers who will once again end up footing that electricity bill.

If Doug Ford is really serious about fixing the energy file, he will put the ratepayers first and import more cheap power from Quebec and diversify how energy is generated in this province. Let see if he'll really put costs first.