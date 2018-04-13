With some warmer weather on the way, we can turn our attention to ice cream. But not just a simple bowl of the sweet, rich and creamy delicacy — rather, ice cream with a hit of caffeine.

At good quality coffee shops, you can have a latte or a macchiato. You can linger over a flat white or a frothy bowl of cappuccino. But in some coffee shops and a few rare restaurants, you can enjoy an affogato.

The word derives from the Italian verb affogare, “to drown” or even “to choke,” but that’s too harsh an idea. Its culinary meaning includes a sense of “poaching” (as in an egg) or of “pouring over.”

Restaurants in Kitchener such as Ennio’s, Casa Rugantino and TWH Social in The Walper Hotel serve affogati, as do several coffee shops like Settlement Co. and Matter of Taste. At Cafe Pyrus, where there is excellent coffee, they are trying to source just the right ingredients to make a coconut ice cream for their vegan affogato.

The snack is an Italian delight that starts with making an espresso caffè, the drink usually sipped standing at a coffee bar with a glass of water and you’re on your way. It’s a short shot to go, a delicious moment of pleasure.

But back up a step. Plop a scoop of ice cream or its cousin gelato into a small bowl (it has to be small and tight) over which you pour the espresso: warm coffee and chilled cream intermingle in a liminal moment of coffee alchemy as a transmutation takes place.

Two basic physical properties of our universe, hot and cold, coexist in suspension but fleetingly as a microcosm of our transitioning weather with warm sun and cool air that teases us with true spring’s arrival. It’s perhaps unlike any other foods with which I am familiar.

Soon after the espresso cascades over the ice cream, the melt slowly begins and a creamy rich and caffeinated third element appears that requires a spoon. It’s delicious.

