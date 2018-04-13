It’s really not about the texting.
It’s about all the signs that point to an attempted coverup.
Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Michael Harris will spend the remainder of his current political days sitting as an independent after he was swiftly and unceremoniously booted from the Ontario PC caucus.
Harris had been sitting with his colleagues in the legislature for question period the morning of his abrupt ouster, a decision made by the party as a result of a sexually charged texting conversation Harris had with a Queen’s Park intern five years earlier.
There are conflicting reports about whether the intern worked for Harris or the PC party, or whether she was working elsewhere at Queen’s Park.
But Harris has admitted to the transgression while rightly pointing out it’s a matter that he and his wife have had to deal with and, in light of recent events, continue to deal with.
The real problem here is that Harris admitted it all too late.
I had spoken with Harris less than a month ago about “Fair and Open Tendering,” a bill brought forward by Harris to undo a labour monopoly in Waterloo Region and open up government contracts to more bidders.
Harris has been passionate about the issue for years and he told me he intended to keep fighting it leading up to the June election and into the next term. After all, Harris’ Kitchener-Conestoga seat was seen as among the safest the PCs had in the election ahead.
So colour me more than a little surprised when I received a media release from Harris’ office — on a Saturday — informing me that he would not be running in the upcoming election.
The statement cited worsening keratoconus, a condition that “could lead to serious vision impairment or even blindness.”
Calling it “an incredibly difficult decision to make,” the statement from Harris went on to say “I know, deep down, I shouldn’t wait any longer. I need to put my health first.”
Based on our recent conversation about Fair and Open Tendering and Harris’ vow to continue the fight, this statement was almost as abrupt as Harris’ banishment to the backbenches.
But just two days later, in announcing that Harris had been booted from caucus, the Ontario PC Party informed us it had known about Harris’ texting transgressions on Friday, the day before his mysterious statement about putting his health first.
Harris was informed that same day — Friday — that his nomination papers would not be signed by the party. He was out, he knew why, and the Saturday statement citing health concerns suddenly fails the smell test.
What’s far more plausible is that there was an agreement internal to the party that Harris would be ousted, but the reasons for his removal would be kept quiet.
Except someone couldn’t keep the secret.
Harris deserves credit for facing the barrage that followed with dignity and directness.
But by that point, it was too late.
To truly come clean, Harris would have had to admit the truth on Saturday. Instead, he chose a path of misdirection.
Harris may have lost his seat in Kitchener-Conestoga, but when faced with half-truths and political deception, it’s once again the voters who are the real losers here.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him at Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
