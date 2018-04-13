As I write this, Environment Canada has issued alerts about a possible ice storm this weekend. They’re warning us to stay off the roads. All told, it’s probably best to stay home, if we’re able.

So, as you will be reading this column the following Tuesday or Wednesday, I have to ask: did you stay safe? Hopefully, there weren’t too many branches down or other damages.

I suspect, though, that some of you are pretty exasperated by now. I know I am. It’s the middle of April. Why on earth does the weather hate us so?

My youngest daughter is certainly exasperated. Earlier this month, when snow arrived early in the morning, she looked out the window at it and howled. She then dissolved into tears. But she was only expressing the sentiment I’ve seen aplenty on Twitter and Facebook.

I also noticed that very few people cleaned their walks after that snow, grimly warning the weather gods that it had better be melted by the next day or somebody would pay.

Maybe we’re suppressing our memories, though, because we do this almost every year. It’s a spring ritual. Environment Canada notes that the average snowfall for Waterloo Region in April is 7.3 centimetres. The facts are out there, and we are always surprised when the time comes.

I look back on my journal, and I see notes of schools shut down due to April storms. I see complaints about snow arriving as late as April 20. Insurance companies don’t like it if you take your snow tires off before April 30.

And don’t they warn us to never plant before Victoria Day?

T.S. Eliot said, “April is the cruelest month, breeding lilacs out of the dead land, mixing memory and desire, stirring dull roots with spring rain.” I suspect readers just focus on the words up to the first comma. The rest is unnecessary, and possibly too optimistic.

We are primed to look for spring on Groundhog Day, when we ask whether Wiarton Willie has seen his shadow or not. We look for whether March came in like a lion, so it can go out like a lamb. Both these adages promise us that, once we get through March, spring is here. We can cast off our coats and sit among the patio-goers.