As I write this, Environment Canada has issued alerts about a possible ice storm this weekend. They’re warning us to stay off the roads. All told, it’s probably best to stay home, if we’re able.
So, as you will be reading this column the following Tuesday or Wednesday, I have to ask: did you stay safe? Hopefully, there weren’t too many branches down or other damages.
I suspect, though, that some of you are pretty exasperated by now. I know I am. It’s the middle of April. Why on earth does the weather hate us so?
My youngest daughter is certainly exasperated. Earlier this month, when snow arrived early in the morning, she looked out the window at it and howled. She then dissolved into tears. But she was only expressing the sentiment I’ve seen aplenty on Twitter and Facebook.
I also noticed that very few people cleaned their walks after that snow, grimly warning the weather gods that it had better be melted by the next day or somebody would pay.
Maybe we’re suppressing our memories, though, because we do this almost every year. It’s a spring ritual. Environment Canada notes that the average snowfall for Waterloo Region in April is 7.3 centimetres. The facts are out there, and we are always surprised when the time comes.
I look back on my journal, and I see notes of schools shut down due to April storms. I see complaints about snow arriving as late as April 20. Insurance companies don’t like it if you take your snow tires off before April 30.
And don’t they warn us to never plant before Victoria Day?
T.S. Eliot said, “April is the cruelest month, breeding lilacs out of the dead land, mixing memory and desire, stirring dull roots with spring rain.” I suspect readers just focus on the words up to the first comma. The rest is unnecessary, and possibly too optimistic.
We are primed to look for spring on Groundhog Day, when we ask whether Wiarton Willie has seen his shadow or not. We look for whether March came in like a lion, so it can go out like a lamb. Both these adages promise us that, once we get through March, spring is here. We can cast off our coats and sit among the patio-goers.
But as a spokesperson for Environment Canada once said, if Wiarton Willie could guarantee only six more weeks of winter on Feb. 2, he’d be a very happy individual.
There’s little we can do. We can’t control the weather beyond seriously messing it up.
But perhaps if we take some time to remember previous Aprils where the weather went wonky, where we went from snow on the ground to 30 degree temperatures in the span of three days, we’ll remind ourselves that winter ain’t over until it’s over.
Possibly when summer starts.
Forgetting that gives us false hope that spring will come early, and disappointment when that fails to be true.
Picking up the Leaf
A few readers pointed out that I made a mistake in last week’s column about my electric car. I’d erroneously stated that the range of the 2017 Nissan Leaf was only 80 kilometres. I must have gotten my imperial and metric mixed up because its actual range is closer to 80 miles.
All electric cars are increasing their range, however, with many 2019 models promising to reach toward 400 kilometres. Thanks to those who helped me correct the record.
•••
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
