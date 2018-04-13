One year, Stead, who was a left-hander, and a guy named Wallace "Spud" Bush, a rightie, pitched all 34 games for Brantford.

Stead was 16-3 and Spud was 14-1 for a combined 30-4. They pitched all 34 games of their schedule and were dominant. They won four or five titles in a row with those guys.

BT: Didn't a number of players from the negro leagues come up to play in the IBL?

TM: Yes — some very good ball players.

Jimmy Wilkes came up to Brantford and was a phenomenal player who later became an umpire in our league. His famous line on any close play was "Show me the ball, show me the ball." He wanted to see the ball before he'd make a final call. (laughing)

Another was Bob Frazier, who was an Inter-county all-star for years. Great players.

BT: Who went on to the Major Leagues that stood out to you?

TM: Chris Speier played in Stratford. He was 18 years old and was a good hitter, but as a shortstop, he had an absolute gun for an arm.

The San Francisco Giants signed him and the next year he played AA ball in Amarillo. The year after that he was the National League all-star shortstop.

Another was Jesse Orosco. He was also eighteen years old and with the Galt Terriers pitched a two-hitter against us.

He was an all-star in the Majors but also won two World Series with the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also holds the MLB record for most appearances by a pitcher.

BT: Any home grown players that stood out to you?

TM: Definitely Rob Ducey of Cambridge (Galt Collegiate) who played 14 years in the Majors and was the first Canadian to play for both the Blue Jays and the Expos.

Another is Scott Thorman (Preston High School) who played a couple of years with the Atlanta Braves.

BT: Switching topics, what changes in the game do you like or dislike?

TM: I'm not a fan of the replay challenge rule. I think it wastes a lot of time.

Having said that, I'm not one who thinks the game has to necessarily be sped up so I'm not a favour of any timing/clock stuff.

My favourite game was a Tigers-Yankees game that went 23 innings and seven hours so I'm the wrong guy to ask about speeding up games. (laughing)

So the idea about putting a runner on second base to start extra innings is not for me.

It's like the shootout in hockey. Sounded good — now nobody likes it.

Brian Totzke is a freelance writer and is on Twitter: @kitwatguy