Ice cream just tastes better when it comes from a musical truck.

Spring is here, and the Heavenly Dreams Ice Cream truck has already been on my street -- to the delight of my family and neighbours.

The baby-blue ice-cream truck came through our Waterloo neighbourhood almost daily last summer, and I was overjoyed to see it return so early this year.

Curious to know more about Heavenly Dreams Ice Cream, I reached out to owner, Helen Soilis, this past week.

“We’re based in Etobicoke, and my husband George and I started Heavenly Dreams about 17 years ago,” said Soilis. “My brother was working driving an ice-cream truck, and he was relatively new to the country. We thought it sounded like a good idea, as well, so we bought two ice-cream trucks and started there.”

Heavenly Dreams now has a fleet of seven fully licensed and inspected ice-cream trucks and a trailer, working hundreds of festivals, fairs, concerts and corporate barbecues across southern Ontario and Quebec, Soilis said.

“And the majority of our business when we first started out was in Waterloo where we did the jazz festival and the buskers festival, and a lot of events in and around Waterloo,” she said.

I told Soilis how my wife’s favourite Heavenly Dreams treat is the peanut buster parfait, and how much our daughters love the slushy ice-cream icebergs. And I always find it hard to decide among their popular rocket Popsicle, a milkshake or their creamy chocolate and vanilla twist sundae.

“Our ice cream comes from a company out in Scarborough, and we do pride ourselves on having a good product -- and not only one that we can produce a lot, but an ice cream that tastes good and that people will come back for,” said Soilis. “And we’ve actually recently added one more item on our truck, so we now have ice-cream cyclones on a cone for the summer ahead.”