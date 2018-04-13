One of the things that has come out of the Humboldt Broncos accident is the importance of the bus driver we entrust to transport our most precious cargo.

The bus driver in this case was Glen Doerksen, who worked as a charter bus driver for the hockey team for years and was known to tell a story or two and offer a reassuring smile on those long bus trips across northern Saskatchewan and even longer trips home if the team suffered a tough loss. His last words according to one of the survivors was, "Whoa," as he slammed on the brakes before colliding with the semi hauling peat moss. He was probably the first victim of the crash that claimed 16 lives.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

We often don't think about our safety, where we're going and if we're going get their on time when we get on the coach, school bus or transit bus. Those are the things that the driver has to worry about as we blissfully go about checking our texts, messages or a thousand other things while somebody else has their hand on the wheel.

I'll admit it's hard for me to let other people drive. I live to be in control on the road, and in charge of my or my family's safety. But I don't think I've ever given a moment's pause to put my fate into the hands of a professional bus driver and have them take those responsibilities from me. I will be putting that responsibility in a bus driver's hands again in a couple weeks when I go on a school trip to Quebec with my son.

It's an unsung job and profession. The bus driver plays an important role but it's often one that we all take for granted. We never think of the bus driver unless something happens. Yet the bus driver has to put up with all the noise, the distractions and the other things going on their bus while also keeping their eyes on the road.

It's a thankless job, but maybe it's our chance to think about them a little more. I know my family sends something along to the bus driver at the end of the school year, but that thank you should come every day when they bring our kids home safe.

Honour the memory of bus drivers like Glen Doerksen by thanking your driver for delivering those you most care for each day.

•••

Managing editor Bob Vrbanac is an award-winning columnist.