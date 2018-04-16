Last week, I had the wonderful honour of hosting the City of Waterloo’s state of the city breakfast, in my role as the current president of Rotary Waterloo.

Every year, our Rotary Club works with the mayor’s office to host this special event, attracting more than 400 community members for a morning update on all things Waterloo. This year’s event was exciting, as it presented an opportunity for Mayor Dave Jaworsky to reflect on the achievements and challenges of the past four years — where did the time go? As well, he also forecast a vision for the future.

It was also exciting because our club took the opportunity to award three Paul Harris Fellowships at the breakfast. These awards are the highest honour a Rotary Club can bestow on an individual for exemplary community service, or what Rotarians across the globe like to call "Service Above Self."

A little bit of history.

The Paul Harris Fellowship is named for the gentleman, who, along with three business associates, founded Rotary in 1905. The meetings of the four initial members took place in each of their offices, in rotation, hence the name "Rotary." Early on, in the life of this new club, the members began doing some good works, starting with the purchase of a horse for a country doctor.

Over time, the motto of “Service Above Self” was adopted and the work of Rotary became focused on making a difference in one’s community, and in the lives of less fortunate people around the world.

There are now more than 1.2 million Rotarians, in more than 35,000 Rotary Clubs, in our global Rotary family. We have many Rotarians in our region, including university students who are part of on-campus Rotaract clubs.

At the breakfast, we honoured three individuals who have dedicated themselves to enriching our community through grassroots arts and culture leadership: Isabel Cisterna of Neruda Arts; Pam Patel of MT Space; and Stephen Preece of The Jazz Room.

All three recipients are wonderful examples of the what it means to put service above self and to keep your eye on a bigger and broader vision of a healthier, more connected and vibrant community, for the greater good. They have worked tirelessly, often overcoming significant hurdles, to make Waterloo even better.

In addition to the Paul Harris Fellowship medallion, pin and certificate, I am pleased to share that Rotary Waterloo will be making a donation to each of their organizations — Neruda Arts, MT Space and The Jazz Room — in their names.