Waterloo regional council, you don't need a LRT Ion train route. You need to work on expanding the Grand River Transit bus system into the subdivisions of Kitchener's south end and the rest of the region.

Why has this problem been overlooked by you people?

Look, I've said before, you people are good at putting the cart in front of the horse. You are so good at it. You see now, all your newcomers, all the people that are moving here from Toronto aren't living in your light rail transit downtown corridor. They are out in the suburban areas.

They need and want bus service, compared with the residents of Preston, who don't want your LRT Ion train.

So, why are you not working on the needed projects that your taxpayers want? Make people happy for a change.

The way you people operate, one would think that the money needed for needed projects comes out of your pockets. I think a very smart move on your part would be to put a long time hold on expanding your pipe dream LRT Ion route to Cambridge, forget about this stupid high speed train, and get working on our cities needed GRT bus service.

Food for thought: maybe doing something for the people for a change will do wonders for your all come election time.

You gave Cambridge nine new transit buses. Kitchener south could use the same, don't you think?

Don Snider