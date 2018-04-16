Do you spring clean? It’s a term we use a lot to signify that it is time to emerge from our winter hibernation, open the windows, shake out the carpets and let a new spring season come into our homes.
There is a lot of spring-cleaning happening at Relish. If you are a regular customer, you will know that we are moving to a new home in Kitchener soon — so cleaning out our Regina Street home is happening as we speak.
But spring is also a time we like to do a reset of our physical health. From December to April, we all seem to overindulge, whether its food, alcohol or snacks.
Last year Donna-Marie participated in the KW Cleanse — a nutritional cleanse co-ordinated by True Wellness, a holistic health centre in Kitchener. For 10 days she gave up dairy, alcohol and gluten, but it was caffeine and sugar that were the hardest to overcome.
What was most surprising was what she did achieve — more mental clarity, better sleeping patterns and a little weight loss to boot. And as a sugar addict, feeling hungry because of all the great tasting meals she consumed.
If you are interested in participating in this year’s cleanse, check out their website at www.kwcleanse.com or come out to the kick off event at Kitchener City Hall in the rotunda on April 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Here is one of her favourite dishes she prepared last year while cleansing (and sure to have again this year!)
Spaghetti Squash Burrito Bowl
(Makes four servings)
• 2 medium spaghetti squash, cut in half and seeds removed
• Olive oil
• Sea salt
Black Bean Slaw:
• 2 cups purple cabbage, thinly sliced and roughly chopped into 2-inch long pieces
• 1 can (19 oz) black beans, rinsed and drained
• 1 red pepper, chopped
• 1/3 cup chopped green onions (white & green parts)
• 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
• 2 to 3 tbsp fresh lime juice
• 1 tsp olive oil
• 1/4 tsp sea salt
Avocado Salsa:
• 1 ripe avocado
• 3/4 cup salsa verde (green salsa)
• 1/3 cup freshly chopped cilantro
• 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• Roasted pumpkin seeds
• Chopped cilantro
Method
Preheat oven to 400 F. Rub halved squash all over with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet, cut side down and roast for 40 to 60 minutes until flesh is easily pierced with a fork.
Black Bean Slaw: In a bowl, combine cabbage, black beans, red pepper, green onions, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil and salt; toss together and allow mixture to marinate at least 30 minutes.
Avocado Salsa: In a bowl, mash avocado until smooth. Add salsa verde, cilantro, lime juice and garlic; stir until smooth.
To assemble: Use a fork to “fluff” up the flesh of the squash. Divide the slaw into each half of the squash bowls and add a big dollop of avocado salsa. Garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds and cilantro if desired.
•••
Relish Cooking Studio is a boutique gourmet kitchen shop and cooking school. It’s located at 56 Regina St. N. Visit www.relishcookingstudio.com or call 519-954-8772.
