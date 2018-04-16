Do you spring clean? It’s a term we use a lot to signify that it is time to emerge from our winter hibernation, open the windows, shake out the carpets and let a new spring season come into our homes.

There is a lot of spring-cleaning happening at Relish. If you are a regular customer, you will know that we are moving to a new home in Kitchener soon — so cleaning out our Regina Street home is happening as we speak.

But spring is also a time we like to do a reset of our physical health. From December to April, we all seem to overindulge, whether its food, alcohol or snacks.

Last year Donna-Marie participated in the KW Cleanse — a nutritional cleanse co-ordinated by True Wellness, a holistic health centre in Kitchener. For 10 days she gave up dairy, alcohol and gluten, but it was caffeine and sugar that were the hardest to overcome.