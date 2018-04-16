The Region of Waterloo is still working on determining the validity of a blocking tactic for supervised injection sites from the City of Cambridge.
Last Thursday, Cambridge council passed an interim control bylaw that would allow them to block any potential supervised injection sites in the cores of Galt, Hespeler or Preston.
Regional Chair Ken Seiling said it appears the move was made within the confines of the Ontario Municipal Act, but he's disappointed that councillors chose that route.
"From where I sit, that means that the problems in downtown Galt will continue as they are because any development will be blocked," said Seiling. "It's status quo and it's potentially a problem, but it's a problem they put in place."
Regional councillors voted unanimously on Tuesday in favour of moving forward with site selection of as many as three supervised injection sites. A report is expected back to council in May that will detail specific potential sites as well as local factors.
A motion from Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig to exclude the core areas of Galt, Hespeler and Preston was deferred by councillors in an effort to let the process take place before discounting potential sites.
Craig said especially in the Galt core, which already includes many social services, residents and businesses are concerned with the potential impacts of a supervised injection site.
“We’ve been trying to deal with this,” said Craig at the Tuesday special council meeting, adding that there has been a lot of debate and concern with Cambridge city council.
Craig said he’s heard from students at Galt Collegiate Institute who are afraid to walk to school because of the current state of Galt.
“All of those concerns are out there and we have to deal with them,” said Craig, adding that there are concerns aside from supervised injection sites, including homeless shelters.
“We’re trying to have a say in our community to where these things will go,” said Craig.
A potential site in Galt has been hotly debated since October when regional council entered into discussions and located the so-called hot spots where overdoses happen. Galt is the most affected, with the downtown core of Kitchener close behind.
In the end, council decided to defer the motion until after there is a list of potential sites presented by regional staff. Cambridge councillors Karl Kiefer and Helen Jowett voted against the deferral, along with North Dumfries Mayor Sue Foxton and Craig.
Seiling said councillors were conciliatory to Cambridge's concerns and took them into consideration.
"It's disappointing that they've thrown a wrench into the process," said Seiling.
The next step for staff will be to find potential sites and report back to council in about six weeks, detailing the areas and the criteria for why they were chosen as sites. Research from various groups indicates that supervised injection sites are most effective when located in the area where overdoses happen.
While the injection sites being debated would be operated by the Region of Waterloo and funded by the province, it is possible that community groups could establish their own supervised injection sites. They would still have to apply for a federal exemption as well as provincial funding, but they could use the region’s feasibility study in that application. Host cities would have an opportunity for feedback on the location, but they don’t have the ability to keep the site from being established in a certain spot. It is unclear if Cambridge's interim control bylaw will allow those sites to be blocked as well.
It is unclear if regional staff will continue planning with the cores of Galt, Preston and Hespeler as possibilities.
As of March 21, an estimated 11 people have died from overdoses in Waterloo Region this year. In 2017, 71 people died, nearly double the 2016 total of 38.
