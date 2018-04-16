“We’re trying to have a say in our community to where these things will go,” said Craig.

A potential site in Galt has been hotly debated since October when regional council entered into discussions and located the so-called hot spots where overdoses happen. Galt is the most affected, with the downtown core of Kitchener close behind.

In the end, council decided to defer the motion until after there is a list of potential sites presented by regional staff. Cambridge councillors Karl Kiefer and Helen Jowett voted against the deferral, along with North Dumfries Mayor Sue Foxton and Craig.

Seiling said councillors were conciliatory to Cambridge's concerns and took them into consideration.

"It's disappointing that they've thrown a wrench into the process," said Seiling.

The next step for staff will be to find potential sites and report back to council in about six weeks, detailing the areas and the criteria for why they were chosen as sites. Research from various groups indicates that supervised injection sites are most effective when located in the area where overdoses happen.

While the injection sites being debated would be operated by the Region of Waterloo and funded by the province, it is possible that community groups could establish their own supervised injection sites. They would still have to apply for a federal exemption as well as provincial funding, but they could use the region’s feasibility study in that application. Host cities would have an opportunity for feedback on the location, but they don’t have the ability to keep the site from being established in a certain spot. It is unclear if Cambridge's interim control bylaw will allow those sites to be blocked as well.

It is unclear if regional staff will continue planning with the cores of Galt, Preston and Hespeler as possibilities.

As of March 21, an estimated 11 people have died from overdoses in Waterloo Region this year. In 2017, 71 people died, nearly double the 2016 total of 38.