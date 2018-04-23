Paige Warner performs with a rare, captivating presence and artistry beyond her years.

“People often say to me, ‘It sounds like you have been singing for a long time,’” said the 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Heidelberg. “In a sense I have, as I have put a lot of years of training and practice to get my voice to where I want it to be. My voice is my instrument.”

I’ll never forget the first time I heard Warner’s pure and powerful voice, accompanied by her brown ukulele, soaring over the hustle and bustle of the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market where she was busking on a brisk, sunny morning two years ago.

That’s why I was excited to hear she will be releasing her debut EP, Revealed, this May. Listening to Warner’s new album this past week, I’m already hooked on her catchy melodies and the inherent vulnerability of her lyrics and voice, conveying raw feelings and emotions on songs like Worth It, Please Don’t Look at Me, and the sensual contemporary R&B track, Undress.

“With Undress, I actually purposefully waited until my voice felt its most worn out after a long day of singing and recorded it at about 3 a.m.,” she said. “It’s a song about drawing the connection between the emotional and the physical.”

I told Warner how much I love the warmth and crystal-clear production of her new album, especially on tracks like String of Three with its jazzy and infectious beats, and the uplifting, soulful harmonies of From the Start.

“I worked with an amazing producer, Everett Wood and instrumentalist Luke Maines, these guys were so talented and had such great vision, so it was hard to go wrong,” she said. “We embraced the uniqueness of each song and let the genres melt themselves together.”

Warner will also be performing at one of my favourite venues to hear live music, Block Three Brewing Co. in St. Jacobs on May 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“I’m excited for this show as it’s a really inviting venue,” she said. “My show at Block Three will be intimate in atmosphere and song choice. I play songs that I love, meaning songs I listen to in my spare time, and my set list will include a lot of Alicia Keys along with Daniel Caesar, Bibi Bourelly, Jacob Banks, Ella Mai, and of course originals.”