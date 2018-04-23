We are in the midst of a crucial community conversation about opioids.

I’ll state my bias right off the top: I believe that safe injection sites are needed in Waterloo Region.

I lean toward the harm reduction approach — policy and programs that seek to keep people alive, if they are engaging in high-risk behaviours. We have a growing opioid crisis — in our entire region, please don’t think it isn’t here in Waterloo — and we can’t wait any longer, to put the programs and policies in place to deal with it.

I also know that opioids don't discriminate. This epidemic is in every corner of our community and it demands our attention.

Therefore, I fully support the Region of Waterloo council’s recent decision to launch a process to determine where, when and how to bring safe injection sites to our community. I expect the process to be thorough, starting with identification of need and extensive public engagement, then ending with a set of recommended sites.

Nothing is ever easy. A few days into this proposed process, one local council — the City of Cambridge — made a decision to implement a year-long interim control bylaw across their three urban cores, in a reactionary move to block the Region of Waterloo from even thinking about putting a safe injection site in any of their downtown areas.

Now, I like a good rebellion against the Region. I may have led one or two in my day. But I will admit that my first reaction to Cambridge council’s move was dismay — what on earth are they thinking?

My instincts — supported by research from experts — inform me that safe injection sites should be where people need them. The goal is to stop people from injecting drugs, while they are alone.

And the preliminary research by the region show an increased need — highest rates of drug injections — in the downtowns of Galt and Kitchener.

What were they thinking? Cambridge wants to have a say and they do not trust the Region of Waterloo. And where there is a lack of trust, there will be conflict.