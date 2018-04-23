To help remedy the situation, I took the liberty of searching online for ideas to reuse old stuffed animals.

You can dismantle them, discard the stuffing and sew the pieces of the fabric together to make a pillow cover or quilt.

You can mount the head of a stuffed animal on a plaque to hang on the wall as a trophy. Clearly this is far less cruel than the real deal, provided of course the beheading isn't witnessed by a child.

By replacing some of an animal's stuffing with a rock or brick, you can turn it into a bookend. Or remove the stuffing altogether and cut according to create a child's purse, a backpack, or a Halloween costume for a pet. Removed stuffing can be reused to make a pillow or a pet bed.

My favourite idea involves sewing many stuffed animals together to make a colourful and whimsical (if not somewhat lumpy) cushion for a papasan chair.

I'm not very crafty, but this is the one idea I'm determined to try. It just might save those bags of stuffed animals in my garage from a sad demise, too.

Clearly, if all I did for spring cleaning was remove some stuffed animals from my basement, the notion of what constitutes "cleaning" is somewhat subjective in my household.

Then again, Mother Nature has decided this year that what constitutes "spring" is also subjective.

What do you think, should we tell her to "stuff it?"

A freelance writer based in Waterloo, Penny Walford can be reached at penny.walford@hotmail.com.