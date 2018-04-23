We were finally blessed with beautiful sunshine and warm temperatures last weekend, and what did I do? Spring cleaning. Starting in the basement, no less.
The urge to tackle big cleaning chores doesn't strike often, so I simply had to go with it.
I started by sorting through the barrage of stuffed animals my girls have acquired over the years. I'd estimate their numbers to be in the range of 100.
I wish I was exaggerating, I really do, but in fact I'm probably underestimating.
One by one, I picked up the limp bodies. Sad with the memory of having once been loved, their little faces pleaded with me as I looked them over and decided if they would stay or go. (Yes, I'm clearly exaggerating now. Good catch.)
Like my dog, the majority of these toys are rescues, acquired at garage sales when my girls were young and we'd spend Saturday mornings perusing the neighbourhood for toys and books.
It's easy to look at this massive collection now and think it all a waste of money.
The value of a stuffed animal is often low in terms of play quality, but it can be off the charts in terms of emotional appeal.
In the end, about 20 stuffed animals made the cut. The rest lie in garbage bags in my garage.
It's likely this scenario has played out in basements all across our fine city, resulting in an overwhelming amount of stuffed animals headed for landfills and donation bins.
To help remedy the situation, I took the liberty of searching online for ideas to reuse old stuffed animals.
You can dismantle them, discard the stuffing and sew the pieces of the fabric together to make a pillow cover or quilt.
You can mount the head of a stuffed animal on a plaque to hang on the wall as a trophy. Clearly this is far less cruel than the real deal, provided of course the beheading isn't witnessed by a child.
By replacing some of an animal's stuffing with a rock or brick, you can turn it into a bookend. Or remove the stuffing altogether and cut according to create a child's purse, a backpack, or a Halloween costume for a pet. Removed stuffing can be reused to make a pillow or a pet bed.
My favourite idea involves sewing many stuffed animals together to make a colourful and whimsical (if not somewhat lumpy) cushion for a papasan chair.
I'm not very crafty, but this is the one idea I'm determined to try. It just might save those bags of stuffed animals in my garage from a sad demise, too.
Clearly, if all I did for spring cleaning was remove some stuffed animals from my basement, the notion of what constitutes "cleaning" is somewhat subjective in my household.
Then again, Mother Nature has decided this year that what constitutes "spring" is also subjective.
What do you think, should we tell her to "stuff it?"
•••
A freelance writer based in Waterloo, Penny Walford can be reached at penny.walford@hotmail.com.
