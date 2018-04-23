In a previous column with a "things I don't understand" theme, I touched on some things in sports I'd like to see more of as well as some things that made no sense to me.
In the "senseless" category, I cited the uselessness of NBA partial scores and the constant updating of the FedEx Cup golf standings which change continuously before the playoffs occur in September.
Since then, I've thought more about things in the world of sports that we could all live without.
In no particular order, here's a list of things I would deem as useless:
• The only all-star game in the four major leagues I even bother to watch any more is the mid-season baseball affair. And although the outcome of the game no longer decides home field advantage in the World Series for the winning side, it's still the one all-star game that somewhat replicates a real game.
The NHL has gone to a four-team three-on-three format that holds no interest for me (the Pacific beat the Atlantic 5-2 in the finals this year, in case you're wondering … and I know you're not) and prior to Team LeBron downing Team Stephen 148-145 in the most recent no-defense-allowed NBA "classic," the scores were 192-182, 196-173 and 163-158.
Worst of all is the NFL's Pro Bowl. Blitzes and serious hitting are not allowed; players in the Super Bowl are not involved; the format keeps changing; and I lost interest … sorry, what was I talking about?
The Pro Bowl is the all-star of useless all-star contests.
• Televised coverage of poker, fishing or competitive paint drying.
• It's obvious that many athletes and coaches dread doing postgame interviews. They suffer through it for the most part because they're required to and because it's part of their profession.
What I find truly useless are courtside interviews with NBA coaches.
You learn little that you didn't already know and they're uncomfortable to watch given the obvious lack of interest emanating from the coaches.
Even more useless is the in-huddle eavesdropping done during timeouts. Coaches know they're on camera so they say things like "let's try harder, guys" and "run faster and jump higher." I'm being a little facetious … but not much.
• Skip Bayless, who constantly says that LeBron James is overrated. (If this column was about useful things needed in sports, I'd start with a mirror for Skip.)
• Getting back to baseball, is it really that useful for a relief pitcher coming into the game to have/need eight warm-up pitches? Seems excessive to me.
When asked about it recently, former major league pitcher and bestselling author Jim Bouton had this to say: “In some cases, they’ve been warming up for half an hour waiting for the call, and they have to come in and throw eight more? If you’ve pitched from that mound before, three pitches ought to do it. If you’ve been there before, why not just one or two? Why do you need eight?”
• Televised coverage of NFL combines.
• One of my favourite televised sports programs is College Game Day on Saturday mornings in the fall, but their senior statesman, Lee Corso, has basically become useless.
I hate to pick on someone older than my mother, but when people start saying that a public figure is turning into a caricature of themselves, it's usually time to pack it in.
Sorry, Lee, but it's time for you and your giant mascot heads to hit the bench.
• The exact distance of a putt on golf broadcasts is useless information to me.
If Johnny Miller tells me that Jordan Spieth's upcoming putt is a downhill breaker about 15 feet in length, do I really need to know that it's actually 14 feet, 4 inches?
Even more useless — telling me it's 57 feet, nine inches.
I'd rather have David Feherty tell me, "This putt is so long, he'll have to take the curvature of the earth into consideration."
•••
Brian Totzke is a freelance writer who's columns are useful for swatting flies and bird cages.
He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy
In a previous column with a "things I don't understand" theme, I touched on some things in sports I'd like to see more of as well as some things that made no sense to me.
In the "senseless" category, I cited the uselessness of NBA partial scores and the constant updating of the FedEx Cup golf standings which change continuously before the playoffs occur in September.
Since then, I've thought more about things in the world of sports that we could all live without.
In no particular order, here's a list of things I would deem as useless:
• The only all-star game in the four major leagues I even bother to watch any more is the mid-season baseball affair. And although the outcome of the game no longer decides home field advantage in the World Series for the winning side, it's still the one all-star game that somewhat replicates a real game.
The NHL has gone to a four-team three-on-three format that holds no interest for me (the Pacific beat the Atlantic 5-2 in the finals this year, in case you're wondering … and I know you're not) and prior to Team LeBron downing Team Stephen 148-145 in the most recent no-defense-allowed NBA "classic," the scores were 192-182, 196-173 and 163-158.
Worst of all is the NFL's Pro Bowl. Blitzes and serious hitting are not allowed; players in the Super Bowl are not involved; the format keeps changing; and I lost interest … sorry, what was I talking about?
The Pro Bowl is the all-star of useless all-star contests.
• Televised coverage of poker, fishing or competitive paint drying.
• It's obvious that many athletes and coaches dread doing postgame interviews. They suffer through it for the most part because they're required to and because it's part of their profession.
What I find truly useless are courtside interviews with NBA coaches.
You learn little that you didn't already know and they're uncomfortable to watch given the obvious lack of interest emanating from the coaches.
Even more useless is the in-huddle eavesdropping done during timeouts. Coaches know they're on camera so they say things like "let's try harder, guys" and "run faster and jump higher." I'm being a little facetious … but not much.
• Skip Bayless, who constantly says that LeBron James is overrated. (If this column was about useful things needed in sports, I'd start with a mirror for Skip.)
• Getting back to baseball, is it really that useful for a relief pitcher coming into the game to have/need eight warm-up pitches? Seems excessive to me.
When asked about it recently, former major league pitcher and bestselling author Jim Bouton had this to say: “In some cases, they’ve been warming up for half an hour waiting for the call, and they have to come in and throw eight more? If you’ve pitched from that mound before, three pitches ought to do it. If you’ve been there before, why not just one or two? Why do you need eight?”
• Televised coverage of NFL combines.
• One of my favourite televised sports programs is College Game Day on Saturday mornings in the fall, but their senior statesman, Lee Corso, has basically become useless.
I hate to pick on someone older than my mother, but when people start saying that a public figure is turning into a caricature of themselves, it's usually time to pack it in.
Sorry, Lee, but it's time for you and your giant mascot heads to hit the bench.
• The exact distance of a putt on golf broadcasts is useless information to me.
If Johnny Miller tells me that Jordan Spieth's upcoming putt is a downhill breaker about 15 feet in length, do I really need to know that it's actually 14 feet, 4 inches?
Even more useless — telling me it's 57 feet, nine inches.
I'd rather have David Feherty tell me, "This putt is so long, he'll have to take the curvature of the earth into consideration."
•••
Brian Totzke is a freelance writer who's columns are useful for swatting flies and bird cages.
He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy
In a previous column with a "things I don't understand" theme, I touched on some things in sports I'd like to see more of as well as some things that made no sense to me.
In the "senseless" category, I cited the uselessness of NBA partial scores and the constant updating of the FedEx Cup golf standings which change continuously before the playoffs occur in September.
Since then, I've thought more about things in the world of sports that we could all live without.
In no particular order, here's a list of things I would deem as useless:
• The only all-star game in the four major leagues I even bother to watch any more is the mid-season baseball affair. And although the outcome of the game no longer decides home field advantage in the World Series for the winning side, it's still the one all-star game that somewhat replicates a real game.
The NHL has gone to a four-team three-on-three format that holds no interest for me (the Pacific beat the Atlantic 5-2 in the finals this year, in case you're wondering … and I know you're not) and prior to Team LeBron downing Team Stephen 148-145 in the most recent no-defense-allowed NBA "classic," the scores were 192-182, 196-173 and 163-158.
Worst of all is the NFL's Pro Bowl. Blitzes and serious hitting are not allowed; players in the Super Bowl are not involved; the format keeps changing; and I lost interest … sorry, what was I talking about?
The Pro Bowl is the all-star of useless all-star contests.
• Televised coverage of poker, fishing or competitive paint drying.
• It's obvious that many athletes and coaches dread doing postgame interviews. They suffer through it for the most part because they're required to and because it's part of their profession.
What I find truly useless are courtside interviews with NBA coaches.
You learn little that you didn't already know and they're uncomfortable to watch given the obvious lack of interest emanating from the coaches.
Even more useless is the in-huddle eavesdropping done during timeouts. Coaches know they're on camera so they say things like "let's try harder, guys" and "run faster and jump higher." I'm being a little facetious … but not much.
• Skip Bayless, who constantly says that LeBron James is overrated. (If this column was about useful things needed in sports, I'd start with a mirror for Skip.)
• Getting back to baseball, is it really that useful for a relief pitcher coming into the game to have/need eight warm-up pitches? Seems excessive to me.
When asked about it recently, former major league pitcher and bestselling author Jim Bouton had this to say: “In some cases, they’ve been warming up for half an hour waiting for the call, and they have to come in and throw eight more? If you’ve pitched from that mound before, three pitches ought to do it. If you’ve been there before, why not just one or two? Why do you need eight?”
• Televised coverage of NFL combines.
• One of my favourite televised sports programs is College Game Day on Saturday mornings in the fall, but their senior statesman, Lee Corso, has basically become useless.
I hate to pick on someone older than my mother, but when people start saying that a public figure is turning into a caricature of themselves, it's usually time to pack it in.
Sorry, Lee, but it's time for you and your giant mascot heads to hit the bench.
• The exact distance of a putt on golf broadcasts is useless information to me.
If Johnny Miller tells me that Jordan Spieth's upcoming putt is a downhill breaker about 15 feet in length, do I really need to know that it's actually 14 feet, 4 inches?
Even more useless — telling me it's 57 feet, nine inches.
I'd rather have David Feherty tell me, "This putt is so long, he'll have to take the curvature of the earth into consideration."
•••
Brian Totzke is a freelance writer who's columns are useful for swatting flies and bird cages.
He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy