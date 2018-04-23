What I find truly useless are courtside interviews with NBA coaches.

You learn little that you didn't already know and they're uncomfortable to watch given the obvious lack of interest emanating from the coaches.

Even more useless is the in-huddle eavesdropping done during timeouts. Coaches know they're on camera so they say things like "let's try harder, guys" and "run faster and jump higher." I'm being a little facetious … but not much.

• Skip Bayless, who constantly says that LeBron James is overrated. (If this column was about useful things needed in sports, I'd start with a mirror for Skip.)

• Getting back to baseball, is it really that useful for a relief pitcher coming into the game to have/need eight warm-up pitches? Seems excessive to me.

When asked about it recently, former major league pitcher and bestselling author Jim Bouton had this to say: “In some cases, they’ve been warming up for half an hour waiting for the call, and they have to come in and throw eight more? If you’ve pitched from that mound before, three pitches ought to do it. If you’ve been there before, why not just one or two? Why do you need eight?”

• Televised coverage of NFL combines.

• One of my favourite televised sports programs is College Game Day on Saturday mornings in the fall, but their senior statesman, Lee Corso, has basically become useless.

I hate to pick on someone older than my mother, but when people start saying that a public figure is turning into a caricature of themselves, it's usually time to pack it in.

Sorry, Lee, but it's time for you and your giant mascot heads to hit the bench.

• The exact distance of a putt on golf broadcasts is useless information to me.

If Johnny Miller tells me that Jordan Spieth's upcoming putt is a downhill breaker about 15 feet in length, do I really need to know that it's actually 14 feet, 4 inches?

Even more useless — telling me it's 57 feet, nine inches.

I'd rather have David Feherty tell me, "This putt is so long, he'll have to take the curvature of the earth into consideration."

•••

Brian Totzke is a freelance writer who's columns are useful for swatting flies and bird cages.

He is on Twitter: @kitwatguy