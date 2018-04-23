But now he’s gone and while his wife expressed interest in seeking the seat, she won’t get the chance to publicly seek support.

Neither will local teacher Matt Bondy, who announced his intentions to seek the nomination in Kitchener-Conestoga just days before party leader Doug Ford made a flurry of appointments — 11 in total — including Mike Harris Jr. as the candidate in Kitchener-Conestoga.

No contest.

No open and democratic nomination race, as Ford pledged there would be.

No accountability to party supporters and the people of Kitchener-Conestoga.

Candidate Jake Skinner, who had campaigned for nearly two years to earn the PC nomination in a London West riding, was also left on the outside looking in when a former radio host was parachuted into the candidacy he sought.

Skinner called it “a sad day for the grassroots of our Ontario PC Party,” described himself as being in “a state of shock,” and pointed out that a party “that would bypass a nomination meeting … is clearly disrespectful to our grassroots members and represents a brazen abuse of power.”

We’ve been offered a glimpse into what life in Ontario might look like under a PC government, a party that clearly cares for itself and not the people of this province.

If the Ontario PCs don’t like the rules, they’ll simply change them, democracy — or even the illusion of it — be damned.

This is indeed a sad day but not just for the grassroots of one political party.

This is a sad day for all Ontarians who are being forced to choose from among a slate of candidates within a morally bankrupt system.

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate.