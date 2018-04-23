Who would have thought that the sudden and shocking ouster of Patrick Brown as the leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party would have been just the beginning?
Brown’s abrupt departure was followed by a party leadership convention that featured concerns over flawed electronic voting and other “serious irregularities,” according to leadership runner-up Christine Elliott.
It didn’t take long for the mess to trickle its way down to Waterloo Region.
The riding association in Cambridge reported that leadership hopeful Tanya Granic Allen would be seeking the nomination there, a report corroborated by a tweet from newly minted leader Doug Ford.
Granic Allen called the report “fake news” and the nomination race in Cambridge — that once featured a candidate from Calgary — was ultimately won by Belinda Karahalios.
But a national democracy watchdog has detected an odour and is asking Elections Ontario to investigate the Cambridge nomination.
In Waterloo, there were allegations of attempts by the party to manipulate the nomination meeting to favour Mike Harris Jr., the son of the former Ontario premier, in a race against Dan Weber. Weber would go on to win the PC nomination in Waterloo, but it became clear that the party wanted the Harris bloodlines in its ranks.
Did they want Harris Jr. so badly that they’d dredge up a five-year old sexting transgression by Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Michael Harris (no relation) as a means of booting him from caucus?
It appears so.
MPP Harris’ seat was considered to be among the safer PC seats in the upcoming June vote. His torrid texting with an intern had taken place before he stood for — and won — re-election in 2014.
But now he’s gone and while his wife expressed interest in seeking the seat, she won’t get the chance to publicly seek support.
Neither will local teacher Matt Bondy, who announced his intentions to seek the nomination in Kitchener-Conestoga just days before party leader Doug Ford made a flurry of appointments — 11 in total — including Mike Harris Jr. as the candidate in Kitchener-Conestoga.
No contest.
No open and democratic nomination race, as Ford pledged there would be.
No accountability to party supporters and the people of Kitchener-Conestoga.
Candidate Jake Skinner, who had campaigned for nearly two years to earn the PC nomination in a London West riding, was also left on the outside looking in when a former radio host was parachuted into the candidacy he sought.
Skinner called it “a sad day for the grassroots of our Ontario PC Party,” described himself as being in “a state of shock,” and pointed out that a party “that would bypass a nomination meeting … is clearly disrespectful to our grassroots members and represents a brazen abuse of power.”
We’ve been offered a glimpse into what life in Ontario might look like under a PC government, a party that clearly cares for itself and not the people of this province.
If the Ontario PCs don’t like the rules, they’ll simply change them, democracy — or even the illusion of it — be damned.
This is indeed a sad day but not just for the grassroots of one political party.
This is a sad day for all Ontarians who are being forced to choose from among a slate of candidates within a morally bankrupt system.
•••
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com
