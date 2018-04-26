Of course, former leader Patrick Brown then faced allegations credible enough and toxic enough to make the party dump him. Brown’s personal failings aside, the platform the Conservatives were running with was costed and reasonable. I was willing to vote for it.

Now we have Doug Ford as leader — a leader that most Conservatives didn’t want — who supports candidates who call for the repeal of Ontario’s sex-education curriculum.

Ford refuses to implement a carbon tax or implement cap and trade. He promises to lower corporate taxes even though Ontario’s corporate taxes are already the lowest in the country.

If elected, Ford will add $25 billion to Ontario’s deficit over the next three years. Those who criticize Wynne for fiscal irresponsibility by planning increased deficits are hypocrites if they don’t acknowledge that Ford’s fiscal picture is worse.

Ironically, the mainstream party with the best fiscal platform now is Ontario’s New Democrats. By increasing taxes on higher earners — something most Ontarians favour — they are improving on the Liberals’ spending programs, while running a lower deficit than Wynne or Ford.

But, maybe it’s not so ironic. People may remember that, in the mid-1990s, when it seemed there was no end to deficit spending in sight, Alberta was one of the first provinces to balance their books.

Less well known that, at the same time, Saskatchewan New Democrats under Romanow did the same thing. They rebuilt Saskatchewan after years of mismanagement by Grant Devine’s Conservatives.

It goes without saying that Horwath’s New Democrats have none of the Liberals’ baggage.

And with Ford likely to be at least as bad for Ontarians as Wynne, it’s time to consider alternatives. The red and blue diapers are really starting to smell.

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.



