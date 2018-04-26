Mark Twain is said to have said, “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.”
The next provincial election is imminent, and there is an appetite for change. Over the past 15 years, the Liberals have accumulated a lot of baggage.
Voters are tired of old scandals, and a sense of mismanagement. Increases in Hydro prices have been offset by reducing debt payments, increasing the amount of interest Ontarians will pay in the future.
Needed public transportation investments have been tainted due to problems implementing the Presto fare card, and political interference in the planning of Metrolinx stations.
This isn’t helped by the Liberals’ decision to suddenly convert on a number of causes and bring in spending priorities. Their pharmacare plan, for instance, will be good for Ontarians, but where was this priority in the past 15 years of Liberal governance?
It’s reasonable to wonder if the Liberals are now pursuing these new spending initiatives out of principle, or as a Hail Mary pass to avoid electoral defeat.
But who do we replace the Liberals with? Their political diaper may be soiled, but so is one of their potential replacements.
I admit, I’m frustrated. Until a few weeks ago, the Conservatives had a credible platform for giving Ontarians better government than the Liberals.
The People’s Guarantee backed away from social conservative touchstones like repealing the sex-education curriculum. It offered a carbon tax and promised to hold off on tax cuts until it had fully audited the books, so as not to increase the deficit.
This was proper fiscal responsibility. It acknowledged that tax cuts were as much a cost to government as spending increases. Irresponsibly engaging in them without finding a way to recoup lost revenues would also burden Ontarians with debt for years to come.
Of course, former leader Patrick Brown then faced allegations credible enough and toxic enough to make the party dump him. Brown’s personal failings aside, the platform the Conservatives were running with was costed and reasonable. I was willing to vote for it.
Now we have Doug Ford as leader — a leader that most Conservatives didn’t want — who supports candidates who call for the repeal of Ontario’s sex-education curriculum.
Ford refuses to implement a carbon tax or implement cap and trade. He promises to lower corporate taxes even though Ontario’s corporate taxes are already the lowest in the country.
If elected, Ford will add $25 billion to Ontario’s deficit over the next three years. Those who criticize Wynne for fiscal irresponsibility by planning increased deficits are hypocrites if they don’t acknowledge that Ford’s fiscal picture is worse.
Ironically, the mainstream party with the best fiscal platform now is Ontario’s New Democrats. By increasing taxes on higher earners — something most Ontarians favour — they are improving on the Liberals’ spending programs, while running a lower deficit than Wynne or Ford.
But, maybe it’s not so ironic. People may remember that, in the mid-1990s, when it seemed there was no end to deficit spending in sight, Alberta was one of the first provinces to balance their books.
Less well known that, at the same time, Saskatchewan New Democrats under Romanow did the same thing. They rebuilt Saskatchewan after years of mismanagement by Grant Devine’s Conservatives.
It goes without saying that Horwath’s New Democrats have none of the Liberals’ baggage.
And with Ford likely to be at least as bad for Ontarians as Wynne, it’s time to consider alternatives. The red and blue diapers are really starting to smell.
•••
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
