Hungarian potatoes “sour style,” or savanyu burgonyafozelek, are a delicious comfort food pure and simple.

Like its language, Hungarian cuisine has its own peculiar idiosyncrasies, and delicious ones at that: goulash, paprikash and

Steak Esterhazy, to name a few. Sour potatoes are a favourite of mine.

If there is such a thing as a defining ingredient in any cookery, for Hungarian it has to be paprika. The ground sweet red pepper pods give the classic paprikas csirke — chicken paprikash — its brilliant colour and taste qualities.

Hungarian cooking really can’t be Hungarian without it; paprika is elevated in the kitchen well above other ingredients for seasoning and garnish. Though it is of essential importance to this wonderful rustic, country cooking, it has been called “noble and sweet.”

While they may not serve sour potatoes, in Kitchener we have a few examples of eastern European restaurants with Two Goblets on Ontario Street in downtown and at Metro Tavern on Victoria between Margaret Avenue and Weber Street.

To make sour potatoes at home, add a healthy dose of paprika to sour potatoes which, for their part, get the name by virtue of vinegar.

First, cut up potatoes in three-inch (seven centimetre) chunks. Toss a couple of bay leaves into salted water and boil the potatoes to the consistency as you might for potato salad. Drain the potatoes and reserve a couple of cups of the liquid.

While the potatoes are boiling, fine dice two onions and cook them in some butter (or better yet, bacon fat) in a large sauté pan. Add a couple of tablespoons of flour to the butter or lard and make a generous amount of roux. Add some reserved potato water to build the sauce to thick, creamy consistency.

Add as much paprika as you like and three or four teaspoons of vinegar (or to taste). Finish the sauce with a half cup of good sour cream, or to taste. Add the cooked potatoes to the sauce and stir for a few minutes over medium heat to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.