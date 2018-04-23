It's too little too late for Region of Waterloo council to say now is the time to provide more regular updates on the status of the Ion service that has been delayed until December, they should have been doing it all along.

Especially considering some of the suspect timing that came out of the most recent announcement the LRT service doesn't have enough cars from Bombardier to start the service this spring. Regional officials said they would need at least five months of testing and upgrading of the LRT cars systems to make them track worthy and able to negotiate the 19 km route.

Local businesses said the region was telling them as recently as March that the spring rollout of Ion service was on time for the launch, despite being almost half a year late already, and they were starting to plan accordingly. Some businesses were starting to ramp up their advertising and programming, and petition to open patios this spring to take advantage of the uptick of people that would be delivered by the LRT.

Instead they've been left stewing and threatening to sue. Council should have been announced that the service wouldn't be ready back in December, or in January, and not in April if the testing and setup timing is correct, so why did the region delay until well into the spring to say we'll see the service by next Christmas.

Or do we have a better chance of seeing Santa Claus than we do of seeing the Ion service by then? The track record of Bombardier and their regional enablers would suggest not putting a lot of faith in having a tree under the train by this Christmas.

This has been a problem with the Ion project from the start as regional officials over promised and under delivered on how long this project would take to construct and get running. This is the biggest public transportation project in the region's history and they were the only ones ever saying it would be, "Ion time and Ion budget." Both those promises have proven to be false.

It's also been revealed the region has to pay the operator of the system, GrandLinq, regardless of whether the system is up and running and may owe them upwards of $24 million before even the first fare is collected in December. Regional officials say they'll sue Bombardier for redress some of the lack of revenue, but up until now the only penalties they have in the contract with the LRT company would only return about $3 million in penalties.

The information on the Ion has always come too late, so it's no surprise that the service is late itself. Hopefully, that's not a sign of things to come.