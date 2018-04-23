We don't always get a chance to toot our own horn, but we got the opportunity last weekend at the Ontario Community Newspapers Awards.

The awards are held annually to celebrate the great community journalism going on in the province, and despite reports of our supposed diminished influence, there is a lot of amazing work going on from people committed to telling the stories that make a difference. And these stories are making a difference in their respective communities and leading to change.

The Waterloo Chronicle was up for a total of three awards including General Excellence for the overall quality of the paper. The Chronicle has been nominated in this category for the past decade, and won the award a couple of times. This time we finished third to two other great papers from Sudbury and Sarnia.

The judges' comments recognized that there was a lot of competition in this category but said what made the difference for us is our dedication to localized community coverage and features, and our strong community voice on our editorial pages.

One of our editorials on the contested Muslim prayer centre on the city's west side was in fact nominated for an award, and ultimately finished third. The judges noted this paper took a strong stand that there was more at play than a simple planning issue, and commended us for taking a strong stand in asking people to put aside their prejudices, which they weren't doing in this case.

That is still a timely issue with the fate of the Muslim centre before the Ontario Municipal Board this week, and earlier this year the board ruled that opponents of the plan have to reveal who they are and not remain anonymous.

The Chronicle was also up for an amazing feature that reporter Samantha Beattie did on a rape survivor at the University of Waterloo who came forward and asked for a little compassion for those who have been sexual assaulted. In the year of #MeToo it was a prescient piece and caught the zeitgeist of a time when a lot of women were saying never again to this type of behaviour.

While the story finished second in the estimation of the judges' eyes, it was the type of story we'll continue to strive to tell and hope it affects the kind of change that is necessary for the betterment of our society.

•••

Managing editor Bob Vrbanac is an award-winning columnist.