Our collective sense of security was shattered last week in North York, a community just like any other community in this country, dispelling our belief it couldn't happen here.

People were finally enjoying the first warm day of spring when the idyllic break from the long winter was taken away from us by the chilling event of a truck plowing through crowds of unsuspecting pedestrians — killing 10 and injuring a further 14. There were many acts of bravery that day, not the least of which was a level-headed police officer who apprehended the suspect without a shot fired and at least gave us a chance to find answers.

And there will be a lot of questions that are left to ask about why someone would rent a truck and point it in the direction of our collective humanity. How could they decide they were no longer one of us, but separate enough to take life so cheaply?

While the courts, psychologists and those who are paid to be worried about such things sort out the motives and consider ways to keep it from happening again, it's the humanity on display after this crisis that really should be the beacon of hope that comes out of this display of criminal depravity.

The bystanders who rushed to help even if the injured and dying were too far gone to help. The woman who remembered one of the victim's last words of consolation for her family to let them know that they were loved and on her mind until the end.

The gentleman who bought Bristol board and markers within moments of the tragedy and gave people a place to join and express their grief and share in the communal pangs brought on by tragedy and grief. It became a focal point for our collective grief.

The stories that came out about the victims were celebrations of their lives and demonstrations that they will be loved and missed dearly but never forgotten. This random act of madness wasn't going to take away from what they brought to the world.

It was also great to see there was no rush to judgment and finger-pointing of our neighbours, friends or others in this country called Canada. We didn't need to single others out for blame and cast suspicious eyes on the usual suspects rather than the individual to blame for it all. This tragedy happened in one of our most diverse and tolerant communities, and the fact people pulled together instead of being pulled apart was a testament to the tolerance that is central to our national character.

Like the tragedy in Humboldt, Sask., a few weeks before, Canadians have a deep well of caring and concern for those who are left hurting, and they will be called on again to provide that same type of support for those who have suffered loss again.

The great thing is that we know that drive to help will be met again because we take care of our own — no matter where they are from.