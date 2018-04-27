For the past two years the Ontario Chamber of Commerce has released their annual Ontario Economic Report which provides an analysis of current and emerging patterns.

The 2018 report is generating significant interest across the province as the June 2018 election approaches. Overall, a series of trends are evident which indicate major vulnerabilities within the economy driven by low business confidence and a climate that discourages growth.

A recent OCC survey calculated that two-thirds of respondents cite input costs for the rising lack of confidence in the Ontario economy, covering hydro rates, taxes and labour — primarily the higher minimum wage. Furthermore, one-quarter of small businesses are projecting declining revenues in 2018, which will likely have a net-negative impact on economic growth.

The historically low unemployment rate is deceptive, as more people remove themselves from the workforce and simply terminate a job search. The share of Ontarians not in the labour force continues to rise, highlighting the ways in which Ontario’s economy is structurally changing.

As the election approaches there is a concern that the Ontario economy will weaken and we will see stagnation in 2018. The Consumer Price Index is predicted to increase to 2.2 per cent from 1.7 per cent last year, reflecting a rise in the price of market goods and services.

Combined with a continued decline on housing affordability in all areas of Ontario, it is clear that the vulnerabilities of our economy should be a concern to all political parties.

The Ontario chamber has also released a platform document called Vote Prosperity, which contains 18 recommendations for provincial growth. Major areas of focus for reform include health care, land use planning, and infrastructure development.

The province is facing a major infrastructure deficit, resulting in increased congestion and decreased productivity. Investments and strategies are required to build an effective and sustainable provincewide network.

Locally, our Chamber will be conducting candidate meetings in the four local ridings of Kitchener South-Hespeler, Kitchener Centre, Waterloo and Kitchener-Conestoga during the writ period. This will be an opportunity to get the positions from all major parties on local and provincial issues of concern.

Please check our chamber website for information on these forums as it becomes available.