Misogyny and toxic masculinity have faced hard scrutiny over the last year with the #MeToo movement, and now we add the latest brand of misanthropic male behaviour — involuntary celibacy — to the pantheon of perversion of what it means to be a man.

Involuntary celibacy, known as incel, reared its ugly head as part of a Facebook post by Alek Minassian, the accused perpetrator of the North York van rampage. Eight of the 10 people killed were women, and police are looking at whether females were targeted in particular.

This sickening and depraved justification comes from what seems like a group that has been fundamentally unlucky in love and wants to wreak some kind of revenge on the world. The most famous member of this group is Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured 13 more in May of 2014 in Isla Vista, California.

He left behind a video and a supposed manifesto expressing his desire to take revenge on the world because women wouldn't have sex with him. It had nothing to do with his antisocial behaviour, he reasoned, but the world was full of what he called Chad's and Stacys who dominated the dating game.

It sparked what is called an incels' rebellion determined to take revenge on people who have been having sex and successful romantic relationships while they've been frozen out.

If this seems like juvenile reasoning, it is, and suggests an unhealthy attitude toward sex and relationships that sounds transactional instead of being based on feelings and emotions. Who are these people who think that sex is a commodity and is something owed to them and not something earned in a committed, supportive, long-lasting relationship based on things like selflessness and love.

I'm not particularly surprised. My wife Tara teaches sex education in high school and when she asks her class why teens have sex the answer that's usually missing is love

We've made sex a fundamental drive of our lizard brain but we haven't grown enough as a society to make it more than a physical act. Because of that we leave monsters to interpret what it means to be healthy sexually and leave more casualties in the wake.

It's time a lot of us grew up and started defining and modelling what healthy sexual relationships are about, and not leave these twisted nightmares any space.

