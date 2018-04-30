Saturday is Cinco de Mayo, a day of celebration of Mexican culture, history and food. While we don’t have many purely Mexican restaurants in Kitchener, there are a number of Latin American restaurants which prepare and serve traditional Mexican foods such as tacos, burritos and tamales, to name only a few.

A favourite condiment, as side from the popular guacamole, is pico de gallo, also known as salsa Mexicana. The vibrant, bright dish is hugely delicious and, in its way, symbolizes the colours of the Mexican flag, you could say.

A relish- or salsa-like combination of pico de gallo makes it versatile and able to serve in a number of applications. It’s also pretty easy to make, and certainly not as complex or time-consuming as the Mexican sauce mole.

The name itself is delicious, too. As with many food words and origins, and the myths therein, pico de gallo is a classic. The theory is that the name of the dish comes from the way one might eat it: by “pinching.” The phrase means “rooster’s beak — imagine that shape when you put your thumb and forefinger together like the beak of a bird. So goes the theory, anyway.

The sharpness of a beak also translates into the sharpness of the dish, and it only takes about 10 minutes to make. The longer you leave it sit and marinade, the more robust the flavours and sharpness become.

While the dish has been said to have originally been made with jicama, oranges and peanuts — themselves an interesting combination — the standard recipe now takes the condiment in an entirely different direction.

Take two tomatoes and dice them; seeds can be left or cleaned out. Cut up a good handful of cilantro along with one-third of a cup of finely diced onion. Use a jalapeno pepper for heat and chop it finely (leaving the seeds and membrane in will make it hotter). Mix the ingredients and squeeze the juice of a lime as you like. Season to with salt and pepper and let it sit for flavours to build.

