This past week, I was horrified to hear that a crazed individual drove a car onto a sidewalk in Toronto and targeted pedestrians, particularly women.
I took this attack personally, as a father of daughters, as a born-and-bred Torontonian, and as somebody who knew friends who worked near and witnessed the attack.
When something hits this close to home, it shakes your sense of safety. It ends a sense of innocence that you didn't know you had.
But as the hours went, and as Toronto dealt with this event, I felt a surge of pride about my old home town. I admired the professionalism and training the police officer showed as he took down the suspect who clearly wanted to be killed.
I admired that Canadians came together. People around the country offered condolences, and we didn't point fingers. We resolved that we would not let this horrible event change the way we approach our public spaces and each other.
Or, rather, most of us.
If there was a darker tone in these deliberations, it was from those of us, myself included, who prayed, "please don't let this killer be a Muslim". Others I've heard online have said similar things like, "please, don't let this killer be schizophrenic."
We did this because we've seen how events like this have been used as justification to fear minority groups. Muslim mosques have been targeted by graffiti and worse things. People with mental-health issues suffer increased discrimination when shocking events get blared on the media and mental-health issues are blamed.
But I shouldn't be relieved that the killer fit neither of these categories. If history is any indication, the fact that the Toronto van killer wasn't a stereotypical terrorist means that this event may fade into history. For too many, it doesn't fit their desired narrative of a culture war.
I know this, because we saw elements try to make this attack be an excuse to attack immigration and multiculturalism.
I saw an individual on Facebook comment on a picture of the killer saying, "he looks Middle Eastern" (the killer isn't).
We almost immediately saw posts on twitter by ultra-right-wing media types decry this attack as an indictment against Trudeau's vision of Canada.
CBC anchor Ian Hanomansing reported that a man approached him to complain that reporters "refused to say terrorism" in their news coverage and that "Trudeau immigration" was behind the attack.
There's a reason why you should be careful not to jump to conclusions when dealing with breaking events such as this. Most reporters and most Canadians exemplified that restraint. That's another reason why I was so proud of my home town and my country this past week.
Mr. Hanomansing wondered if the individual who came up to him was regretting his hastiness. Probably not. Those who jumped the gun showed just how trigger happy they are. They showed what they wanted this narrative to be about. They wanted this killer to be from a community that they could hate.
This attack needs to be remembered for the same reason we say the names of the 14 women who were killed by a misogynist at the L'Ecole Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989. Look up the names of the people killed on April 23, 2018 and remember them.
And remember also the direction some people wanted us to take in response. Fight back against the individuals who are letting their darker impulses taint the inclusive vision of our country.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
