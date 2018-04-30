This past week, I was horrified to hear that a crazed individual drove a car onto a sidewalk in Toronto and targeted pedestrians, particularly women.

I took this attack personally, as a father of daughters, as a born-and-bred Torontonian, and as somebody who knew friends who worked near and witnessed the attack.

When something hits this close to home, it shakes your sense of safety. It ends a sense of innocence that you didn't know you had.

But as the hours went, and as Toronto dealt with this event, I felt a surge of pride about my old home town. I admired the professionalism and training the police officer showed as he took down the suspect who clearly wanted to be killed.

I admired that Canadians came together. People around the country offered condolences, and we didn't point fingers. We resolved that we would not let this horrible event change the way we approach our public spaces and each other.

Or, rather, most of us.

If there was a darker tone in these deliberations, it was from those of us, myself included, who prayed, "please don't let this killer be a Muslim". Others I've heard online have said similar things like, "please, don't let this killer be schizophrenic."

We did this because we've seen how events like this have been used as justification to fear minority groups. Muslim mosques have been targeted by graffiti and worse things. People with mental-health issues suffer increased discrimination when shocking events get blared on the media and mental-health issues are blamed.

But I shouldn't be relieved that the killer fit neither of these categories. If history is any indication, the fact that the Toronto van killer wasn't a stereotypical terrorist means that this event may fade into history. For too many, it doesn't fit their desired narrative of a culture war.

I know this, because we saw elements try to make this attack be an excuse to attack immigration and multiculturalism.