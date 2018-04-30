Free Comic Book Day, the first Saturday in May, always fills me with nostalgia for the likes of Jonah Hex, G.I. Joe and the incomparable X-Men.

It’s an annual promotional effort in the North American comic book industry to help bring new readers to independent comic book stores like Carry-On Comics and Books in uptown Waterloo.

“This year, we have a selection of over 50 titles they can pick up; all ages and all themes,” said store owner Andy Brast when I stopped in this past week to pick up the new Bodie Troll fantasy-adventure graphic novel for my youngest daughter. “We pay for the comics, the people who visit our store that day get two free comics each, and it’s by far the busiest day of the year for us.”

Some of the titles my family will be keen to check out on Free Comic Book Day include Bob’s Burgers, Star Wars Adventures and Pokemon.

I asked Brast what some of the more popular comic book titles were this past year.

“Spider-Man has been very popular, because there’s been a really hot storyline in Amazing Spider-Man with Carnage and the Green Goblin becoming one as a supervillain,” said Brast. “And DC Comics had a really good run with something called (Dark Nights) Metal which was a Batman/Justice League-based event where seven Justice League members from another reality became evil Batmans, and it sold phenomenally well.”

Brast said comic book enthusiasts who visit his store come from all walks of life.

“We get everyone from doctors and lawyers to the unemployed, looking for work,” he said. “From every profession and from all ages, we have kids, boys and girls, right up to senior citizens who love the comics and they buy all types of comics. In fact, we have a really strong female readership.”

I told Brast how much I value Carry-On Comics, and how thankful I am that they’re still around after all these years.

“We’re thankful we’re still around too,” said Brast, who used his own personal collection to stock his store shelves when he first opened up, 27 years ago. “I like the struggle and beating the odds after 15 years of hearing skeptics say things like, ‘Well, the internet’s going to kill your business next year,’ or 'You’re never going to make it.’ That’s one of the things that really excites me about owning a comic book store, doing things our way and succeeding and proving the skeptics wrong. I love comics.”