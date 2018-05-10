One of my favourite things about being Canadian is our enthusiastic and collective participation in the change of seasons. Last week, we were at our worst, as that painful blast of winter rolled through southern Ontario. We moaned and groaned, as we encountered our neighbours ... complaining, in solidarity, over our shared misfortunes.

It’s almost May, for Pete’s sake! When will it ever end? I’m sorry — It’s my fault! I shouldn’t have taken my snow tires off!

Then, in the blink of an eye, like a surprise inheritance from a long-lost relative, the temperature rose a few degrees and our universal Canadian demeanour instantly elevated, to a joyful, hopeful place. It’s here!

Patio furniture is hauled out of storage. Windows are cleaned. Closets are switched. The rakes and hoes come out, as eager gardeners tackle the still somewhat frozen soil. Sandals come out. Winter coats are sent off to the local dry-cleaners. A collective lightness of spirit builds, as we embrace this beautiful, fresh air and the warmth of the sun.

Is it true? Have we turned the corner? Has Old Man Winter flown the coop?

This year, he’s being a stubborn old goat and for some reason he took his sweet time in leaving. Sunday morning brought us a blue sky full of sun, along with a rude reminder that he was still here, with us – a fresh dusting of snow on the ground. Even my basset hound was cranky.

That’s it, I’ve had enough.

As of May 1st, I declare that Mother Nature has given Old Man Winter the boot and there is no going back.

It’s time for fresh starts — in our homes and gardens — but also in our community.

As you are cleaning your nest, please consider donating your new or gently used goods to one of many local not-for-profit agencies in our region that are working hard to support those in need.