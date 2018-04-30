In many cases, they're employing our sons and daughters, nieces and nephews or our neighbours. They're shopping at the same stores where we shop, eating at the same restaurants we eat, and attending the same schools and churches.

While the bottom line matters to any business, the business owners I know are also concerned with the bottom line of our community. That may show in any number of ways, from dollars and goods donated to community initiatives that are supported.

The Business Development Bank of Canada tells us that small and medium-sized businesses make up more than 99% of all business in Canada, making them "the engine of the economy." The BDC also states that the success of small and medium-sized businesses is "vital to Canada's prosperity."

I think they're vital to our community, too, and it makes it easy to make spending decisions in our household.

There's something special about the relationship that is cultivated between a small-business owner and her customer or to the community at large.

There's something equally special about watching an entire community come together to accomplish an impressive goal. Say, raising $100,000 for cystic fibrosis.

You'll see the Farwell4Hire campaign popping up at many local businesses over the next month.

Maybe it will inspire you to visit a place you haven't visited before.

Maybe you'll even be inspired to go back when the campaign is over.

And if you do return to support that small business, maybe you should take your MPP with you.