I don't know a lot of millionaires, but I do know a lot of small business owners.
These are the people I see in various places around our community, oftentimes at fundraising events, sometimes out for dinner but, most frequently, I see them at their business, putting in the hours to earn their living.
I consider them friends, so it probably shouldn't be surprising that it was on social media where I recently noticed some of these business owners engaged in a conversation about how difficult it has become to operate a business in Ontario.
I'll save the politics for another day, but I'm sure we've all heard the concerns, particularly from small business, about the impacts of an increase to the minimum wage, provincial business taxes, hydro rates and other obstacles to remaining viable.
And, yes, that's only one side of the argument.
So here's mine.
I don't know where I'd be without the small-business owners in this community.
I have just begun my fifth annual Farwell4Hire fundraising campaign in support of cystic fibrosis research, and as we reach for a fundraising goal of $100,000, I wonder how any of it would have been possible without the support of these business-owning friends.
From butchers to brewers, farmers to franchisees, and cafés to haute cuisine, my calls for help have never gone unanswered. Even this year, in spite of the challenging business climate my friends are facing, they've once again stepped up in a big way.
I think they do that because they feel connected to the community in which they make their living.
In many cases, they're employing our sons and daughters, nieces and nephews or our neighbours. They're shopping at the same stores where we shop, eating at the same restaurants we eat, and attending the same schools and churches.
While the bottom line matters to any business, the business owners I know are also concerned with the bottom line of our community. That may show in any number of ways, from dollars and goods donated to community initiatives that are supported.
The Business Development Bank of Canada tells us that small and medium-sized businesses make up more than 99% of all business in Canada, making them "the engine of the economy." The BDC also states that the success of small and medium-sized businesses is "vital to Canada's prosperity."
I think they're vital to our community, too, and it makes it easy to make spending decisions in our household.
There's something special about the relationship that is cultivated between a small-business owner and her customer or to the community at large.
There's something equally special about watching an entire community come together to accomplish an impressive goal. Say, raising $100,000 for cystic fibrosis.
You'll see the Farwell4Hire campaign popping up at many local businesses over the next month.
Maybe it will inspire you to visit a place you haven't visited before.
Maybe you'll even be inspired to go back when the campaign is over.
And if you do return to support that small business, maybe you should take your MPP with you.
