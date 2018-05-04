I spent the last week in Quebec City experiencing the old world charm of North America's oldest walled city and the history and the culture that lead to the county we all know and love.

I was really impressed with the knowledge of the history of New France, Lower Canada and Quebec from the Grade 7 students I was helping to chaperone on my son Dylan's school trip to old Quebec. As French immersion students, the trip was all about communicating en francais and putting their language skills to the test.

They were supposed to order and shop in French, and they had no problems buying bag loads of souvenirs and creating lifelong memories living up to the province's motto of Je me souviens. For those who haven't visited the capital du Quebec recently, it's highly recommended. I have found a much more laissez faire attitude to the language debates that when I first visited the city post-referendum in 1997.

Now, if you do your best to speak en francais, the people respond in kind and with much better English than the French I tried to speak. It seems to me we we've come to some kind of detente in this particular culture war.

But the one area that seemed to be missing was the students understanding of French as the language of l'amour. The language is lyrical, passionate and evocative and stirs the spirit of anyone who isn't a Grade 7 boy.

So while the buildup for the week, especially for the girls, was the dance that would cap off our trip at the Manoir Montmorency at the highest waterfalls in all of North America — you couldn't get a more romantic setting — the boys did everything in their power to deny the call of spring. While the girls dressed up, broke out the hair and makeup and put on their best party dress, my son wore camouflage and tried to hide in the woodwork.

When their tour guide challenged the boys to find a partner during the lone slow dance they obliged — and danced with each other instead of the girls. Not that there's anything wrong with that.

Even the lone boy who danced with his "girlfriend" quickly shuffled off the floor as peer pressure prevailed. It's more proof that youth is wasted on the young, something the parents all commiserated about in the hotel lounge after the event.

All we could say was c'est la vie.