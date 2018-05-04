The Ontario Greenbelt is legislation that was passed in 2005 to protect green space, farmland, wetland and watersheds in southern Ontario under increasing development pressures.

The most important part of that protection was source water protection, particularly from the moraines and underground aquifers that provide so much of our groundwater resources, especially for places like Waterloo Region where 75 per cent of our drinking water comes from these sources.

Without water you don't have successful communities, and we've seen examples from around the world like Cape Town, South Africa that will run out of potable water and day now. Without water you don't have much of a future.

The Greenbelt was designed to protect our natural heritage for future generations, preserve important farmland for future food production and end the endless urban sprawl that was set to pave over much of the Golden Horseshoe in the province. This the heart of our economic growth and activity in the province, but paving over paradise shouldn't be the cost of that success.

We understand the Greenbelt legislation didn't come without its controversies, especially from landowners and developers who have had restrictions placed on their activities for the greater good, but this was the one green policy that had much more widespread support than the other controversial policies of the Liberal government, like the Green Energy Act, and these two initiatives shouldn't be confused.

But we got a confused Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford last week when he got caught out on a promise he made privately to developers to open up the Greenbelt for more development under the guise of home affordability and not profitability.

He quickly backtracked when those comments came to light and the public outcry and concern proved to be much more passionate than he could have expected when floating out this idea. Not only was the intent of the promise wrong headed, the fact it was made in private and behind closed doors went to the lack of details found in his campaign promises.

So it was no surprise that he quickly reversed course, and promised to keep those Greenbelt protections in place. He said that it was the people who should make policy and not the government, and he heard what the people had to say and supported their call to leave the Greenbelt intact.

As this election campaign gets into full gear this week, with the Liberals already promising to extend Greenbelt protections, this could shape up to be one of those sleeper issues that comes to define the June 7 provincial election. It's nice to know the natural environment remains important to a lot of voters and that back room deals won't be tolerated when it comes to protecting our greenspace.