In a time of cutbacks and priority shifting, the RCMP is getting creative with solving capital market crimes, including stock market abuse.

By its own admission, the RCMP acknowledged that in the past years resources have been taken away from these white-collar financial crimes to focus on other areas such as terrorism and drug-related offences.

For Canadian capital markets to work efficiently there must be widespread trust in the system. Offenders who commit stock market fraud erode that trust.

Each one of us makes our own investment decisions in order to enjoy a desired lifestyle, now and into the future. We rightly expect that white-collar criminals will be apprehended and punished.