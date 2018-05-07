The Tragically Hip live in concert magically captured the spirit of Canada.

That’s why I read with great interest Michael Barclay's new biography, The Never-Ending Present: The Story of Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip.

It's a book that beautifully explores Canadian culture, the band’s peers, friends and fans, cover bands, camaraderie, and Gord Downie’s terminal cancer and death.

The Never-Ending Present holds a special place in my heart, because I was there — often in a sweat-soaked frenzy — standing in a sun-drenched field with thousands of Hip fans at outdoor music festivals in the ‘90s.

So, I reached out to Barclay this past week to chat about his book and the Tragically Hip’s final tour in 2016.

“That tour was unprecedented in rock and roll history,” said Barclay. “It wasn't just a Canadian thing. It made international headlines because a fan base — particularly one intrinsically tied into national identity like the Hip's — had never had to reckon with a public figure reckoning with mortality in such a public way, on stage, conducting his own wake.

"It made me think about Glen Campbell and Spirit of the West's John Mann both battling Alzheimer's on stage recently, and how much people wanted to believe that David Bowie's last album was a conscious final statement — which it wasn't, although Leonard Cohen's was.

"All of that stuff was in the air in 2016. Instead of just telling the Hip's story, on this subject and others, I really wanted to put the book into a larger context, because they always inspired me to look with a macro view.”

I told Barclay how my favourite book on Canadian music is Have Not Been the Same: the CanRock Renaissance 1985-1995, which he co-authored with Ian A.D. Jack and my longtime friend Jason Schneider, telling the stories of the Tragically Hip, Blue Rodeo, k.d. lang, and dozens more.

“In 1994, the Hip curated a Canada Day festival with all my favourite acts as openers, including the Rheostatics,” said Barclay. “This was my first time seeing them play in front of tens of thousands of people who hung on Gord Downie's every word. It was transformative and thrilling, in ways they weren't when I saw them play much smaller venues, where they were merely electrifying. Hearing 40,000 drunk Canadians sing the Hugh MacLennan verse in Courage, a verse that doesn't follow meter or rhyme, a verse that's inherently philosophical in nature, was mystifying and beautiful … I knew I was watching one of the greatest rock and roll bands in the world. Some day, I thought, somebody should write a book about this. I've now written two, both directly inspired by that day.”