I belong to a knitting group that meets fortnightly or whenever we feel like it. We head to a Waterloo café and order hot drinks topped with whipped cream.

For a bit of a departure, they recently decided to learn cross stitch. I dug in my cupboard for all the necessary floss, needles, hoops and patterns. But they wanted nothing to do with those old patterns. They were quickly filling their pristine white cloths with profanity, threats and curses, often framing these beauties in swooping floral patterns of yore.

They’ve gifted me with some of their framed quotes which I display in my home. And I’ve discovered the infectious amusement these little stitched creations have caused. After all, “Good taste,” said Pablo Picasso, “is the enemy of creativity.”

In her book Swearing is Good for You: The Amazing Science of Bad Language, author Emma Byrne celebrates the benefits of delivering an expletive. She begins by describing how as a woman in a male dominant field she has used swearing as a way of fitting in, “camouflaging” herself as one of the guys, and using it as a rite of passage.

But one gets the feeling Byrne doesn’t need any excuse. She appears to delight in her swearing self.

She reminds me of a neighbour who years ago went to teach English overseas and was asked one day if she could talk about the F-word to which she said, “oh my gosh, I am your woman!” she went on to teach about the word’s flexibility in being a noun, verb, adverb, adjective, interjection and may be the most used word in the English language.

Byrne says swearing in one’s mother tongue packs the biggest emotional punch with the associated taboo deeply felt. Other tongues give one more freedom though.

My family is primed that in my moments of anger I express, in Czech, a language I don’t speak, a rant that I deliver in a brash, rude snarl.

It’s actually a memorization from a Prague train announcement. But it sounds like swearing and that’s all that matters.

By the time I finish, we’re laughing.