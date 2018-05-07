I have just finished reading this week’s Kitchener Post and would like to tell you that the editorial and all three opinion columnists spoke to me.

The editorial and James Bow’s column about the tragedy in Toronto were spot on with regard to the reactions and the need for cautiousness when faced with such events.

Bob Vrbanac’s column about young people seeing sex as no more than a physical act — I have seen this attitude and find it to be sad.

Mike Farwell’s column regarding our need to do business with local small businesses is so true. A small-business owner in the Preston part of Cambridge, Leah Greulich, put it this way: "When you buy from a small business, an actual person does a little happy dance.”