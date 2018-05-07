You’ve undoubtedly thought a lot about the “shape” of your retirement — but whether your plans include travelling, volunteering, starting a new career, or a myriad of other retirement dreams, the most important thing is having sufficient finances to ensure all of them become reality. If you are a member of a pension plan, now is the time to make some important decisions that will have a strong impact on the amount and length of your pension.

• Decide when your pension payments will begin. If you have a defined benefit pension plan, your annual benefit may be reduced if you retire before reaching a certain age or complete a minimum service requirement. However, your plan may have a bridging benefit to offset an early retirement pension reduction that is paid from the date of early retirement up to age 65 when it will stop.

• Decide whether or not your pension benefit transfers to your spouse when you die. You can usually:

Elect to receive a life-only pension that ends when you die. It will deliver a higher monthly benefit to you than a joint and last survivorship pension but will not provide a continuing benefit for your spouse after you die. The plan member’s spouse will need to sign a waiver to take this option.

Select the joint and last survivorship option. While your monthly benefit will be lower, the “joint and last survivor” option is usually better unless your spouse has his or her own pension, registered retirement savings plan, nonregistered assets and/or adequate insurance coverage.

• Choosing the survivor benefit. Not all plans allow you to do this — check the details of your plan. In most jurisdictions, the “standard” survivor benefit is 60 per cent of the pension that was being paid to you prior to death, however some plans will include other options such as 66 2/3 per cent, 75 per cent and 100 per cent survivor benefits.

• Do you have the option of receiving your pension benefit for a guaranteed minimum number of payments? Some plans allow you to choose to receive monthly pension payments over a minimum term of five, 10 or 15 years — meaning that even if you die prematurely, the benefit will continue to be paid for the period you selected.

• Does your plan have a CPP (Canada Pension Plan) or OAS (Old Age Security) integration option? If so, you can choose to receive an advance on your pension in the form of larger monthly payments until age 65, when CPP and OAS benefits normally begin. This option will result in reduced monthly payments after the age of 65.

• Do you have the option to transfer the commuted value of your pension to a locked-in account? Instead of receiving a monthly lifetime pension, you transfer the commuted value of your pension to an account you control.

Among other financial decisions, these six key pension decisions will help ensure your retirement dreams will become reality. To be sure your decisions are right for you, talk to your professional adviser.