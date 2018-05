The LRT has been a flawed project from the start including the lack of disclosure at first of its true cost of $2 billion (and counting now).

Moreover for Bombardier to only deliver four transit cars to date of the 16 ordered despite having two EXTRA years to do so is unreasonable and inexcusable.

If this continual manufacturing fiasco indicates Bombardier’s current business operations, the company should return to only producing what they do best — snowmobiles.

Peter & Wavy Grainger

Waterloo