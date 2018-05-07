One thing is certain in the restaurant industry, and that’s that change is inevitable. A couple of years after its much-heralded opening in the central downtown of Kitchener, The Berlin is closing in the next week or so but with plans to reopen, under the same management, as The Rich Uncle Tavern.

The restaurant owners say they want to capitalize on the city’s downtown history in a similar way that The Berlin had intended.

“There’s a storied history ingrained in Kitchener, and we really just wanted to make a place that honours the establishments that once lined our downtown streets, while also creating an enjoyable spot for anyone to indulge in delicious fare and craft beverages,” said Ryan Lloyd-Craig, co-owner of The Ignite Group, in a press release.

Ignite also owns Graffiti Market and other food and beverage businesses in the Catalyst 137 technology hub on Glasgow Street.

The Rich Uncle “will pay homage to the brasseries and taverns of yesteryear.” The idea of a brasserie, a term not often used here, is usually one of a venue serving hearty fare in a casual setting.

Often associated with beer-making facilities or owned by one, the original brasseries, an Alsatian word, were large, open and vibrant restaurants with extensive menus. They might be described as the opposite of a smaller, quieter bistro.

“Change is good. At the end of the day, a little bit of a rebrand will help us. We can diversify our portfolio, and it will open us up to a larger market,” says Rich Uncle executive chef Ben Lillico. He arrived at The Berlin when Jonathan Gushue, the chef who opened the restaurant, left a few months ago for a position at the acclaimed Fogo Island Inn in Newfoundland, his native province.

“The quality of what we’re doing with the menu isn’t changing,” Lillico says. “We’ll just have a larger spectrum of what we do offer. There will be an emphasis on more snacks and shareables.”

In brasserie style, the new concept will eschew the more formal style of meal and fine dining. “The perception when you go out to eat is that it’s first your appetizer and then your main course. We’re trying to break that pattern and make it a more social experience by having more shareables that everyone can dig into and make conversation around the food.”

Lillico is tight-lipped for now about the specifics of the menu. As for the restaurant’s name, he says the management group wanted a change and developed the name and concept. “It was a long deliberation,” says Lillico.