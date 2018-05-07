I can understand an argument against full wraparound ads that cover our shiny new train cars, or anything at all that would interfere with the ION branding.

But consider the buses that have been on our roads for decades.

Do you even notice the GRT logo, or do you just see a bus? Further, does it matter at all what it’s called or how its logo looks, or does it just matter that it gets you where you’re going, safely and efficiently?

No one is suggesting that we cover up the ION logo. But I, for one, am suggesting that our regional council reconsider its opposition to advertising on the outside of train cars.

There’s plenty of room, there have been plenty of requests and, by extension, there’s plenty of revenue to be generated by selling this advertising space.

That revenue could fund any number of initiatives, from transit to social services or even more police officers, something Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig has suggested we need.

It’s time for our municipal governments to get creative about raising revenue, and there’s nothing creative at all about reaching back into my pocket.

Take a look at any hospital wing or expensive piece of medical equipment and read the names of the benefactors — not the provincial government — who helped pay for it.

The City of Kitchener just accepted a $2.3-million gift from the Schlegel family for the naming rights to our new South Kitchener District Park.

I was watching a hockey game the other night and saw the centre ice area covered in advertisements, but the home team’s logo remained visible and untouched.

Our $868-million dollar light rail system could — and should — be treated the same.

Instead, the region seems content to treat us like a bank from which it can make infinite withdrawals.