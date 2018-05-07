Still, the end is in sight. After all of the construction and disruption, the network looks ready to go. By the end of the year, passengers will be riding. Grand River Transit has risen to the occasion by revamping the bus routes surrounding the LRT to make transit service in this region more frequent and useful.

In spite of what naysayers would have us believe, the LRT was only one part of a transit transformation this region had to embark on as it transformed from a large town to a small city.

In the 27 years since I came to this region, I've seen it become friendlier to its pedestrians and transit users. Thanks to advocacy groups like TriTag, we depend less on our cars to move us around.

That's a good thing, and it's worth continuing. Late last month, planners for the region did what seemed impossible and revamped their route for the second phase of LRT.

The new route serves Preston, Hespeler and Galt, while avoiding the narrow and residential portion of Eagle Street. They've cut down on the number of properties they need to acquire. Some of the line's critics in the area were impressed.

We will pay for the improved line through increased construction costs, but many agree that it's worth it, so long as we don't shoulder this burden alone.

How much burden we do share depends on which party forms the next government after the provincial election on June 7.

In the meantime, perhaps we can consider building Phase 2 in sub-phases, extending to Sportsworld first, and then Preston, as resources come available.

It will continue the region's growth and maturation toward its destiny as a vibrant urban centre.

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.