It is beyond frustrating to learn that the region's ION LRT's opening date may have been pushed back to December.
Unfortunately, Bombardier continues to struggle making its deliveries of streetcars and LRT vehicles, even as they ramp up production.
According to the new plan, which gives the region the ability to seek serious redress should promises not be met, the bulk of our equipment will arrive by the end of June. But the cars still have to be tested. For safety reasons, it's unlikely the region can do much to speed up that phase of the process.
This is galling to me and other LRT fans who have been engaged in a friendly rivalry with Ottawa.
Since the start of this project, Waterloo was to open the first of the new LRT networks in Ontario, ahead of Hamilton, Mississauga, Toronto and Ottawa. Ottawa would have been second by a few months.
Ottawa's project has been subject to its own delays, as well, but its problem is the reverse of ours. Their car manufacturer, Alstom, built a new plant in Ottawa that will be transformed into the LRT's maintenance and storage facility once the line opens.
So, while our tracks are largely done and waiting for cars to run on them, Ottawa's cars are done, and waiting for tracks to run on.
But Ottawa finished its trackwork last week. The testing phase is now underway.
We can shake our fists at Bombardier and tap our feet and glare to give them the message that they keep their promises this time and deliver the bulk of our equipment by the end of June.
There is no "but" in the above paragraph. Doing the above will at least make us feel better.
Still, the end is in sight. After all of the construction and disruption, the network looks ready to go. By the end of the year, passengers will be riding. Grand River Transit has risen to the occasion by revamping the bus routes surrounding the LRT to make transit service in this region more frequent and useful.
In spite of what naysayers would have us believe, the LRT was only one part of a transit transformation this region had to embark on as it transformed from a large town to a small city.
In the 27 years since I came to this region, I've seen it become friendlier to its pedestrians and transit users. Thanks to advocacy groups like TriTag, we depend less on our cars to move us around.
That's a good thing, and it's worth continuing. Late last month, planners for the region did what seemed impossible and revamped their route for the second phase of LRT.
The new route serves Preston, Hespeler and Galt, while avoiding the narrow and residential portion of Eagle Street. They've cut down on the number of properties they need to acquire. Some of the line's critics in the area were impressed.
We will pay for the improved line through increased construction costs, but many agree that it's worth it, so long as we don't shoulder this burden alone.
How much burden we do share depends on which party forms the next government after the provincial election on June 7.
In the meantime, perhaps we can consider building Phase 2 in sub-phases, extending to Sportsworld first, and then Preston, as resources come available.
It will continue the region's growth and maturation toward its destiny as a vibrant urban centre.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
It is beyond frustrating to learn that the region's ION LRT's opening date may have been pushed back to December.
Unfortunately, Bombardier continues to struggle making its deliveries of streetcars and LRT vehicles, even as they ramp up production.
According to the new plan, which gives the region the ability to seek serious redress should promises not be met, the bulk of our equipment will arrive by the end of June. But the cars still have to be tested. For safety reasons, it's unlikely the region can do much to speed up that phase of the process.
This is galling to me and other LRT fans who have been engaged in a friendly rivalry with Ottawa.
Since the start of this project, Waterloo was to open the first of the new LRT networks in Ontario, ahead of Hamilton, Mississauga, Toronto and Ottawa. Ottawa would have been second by a few months.
Ottawa's project has been subject to its own delays, as well, but its problem is the reverse of ours. Their car manufacturer, Alstom, built a new plant in Ottawa that will be transformed into the LRT's maintenance and storage facility once the line opens.
So, while our tracks are largely done and waiting for cars to run on them, Ottawa's cars are done, and waiting for tracks to run on.
But Ottawa finished its trackwork last week. The testing phase is now underway.
We can shake our fists at Bombardier and tap our feet and glare to give them the message that they keep their promises this time and deliver the bulk of our equipment by the end of June.
There is no "but" in the above paragraph. Doing the above will at least make us feel better.
Still, the end is in sight. After all of the construction and disruption, the network looks ready to go. By the end of the year, passengers will be riding. Grand River Transit has risen to the occasion by revamping the bus routes surrounding the LRT to make transit service in this region more frequent and useful.
In spite of what naysayers would have us believe, the LRT was only one part of a transit transformation this region had to embark on as it transformed from a large town to a small city.
In the 27 years since I came to this region, I've seen it become friendlier to its pedestrians and transit users. Thanks to advocacy groups like TriTag, we depend less on our cars to move us around.
That's a good thing, and it's worth continuing. Late last month, planners for the region did what seemed impossible and revamped their route for the second phase of LRT.
The new route serves Preston, Hespeler and Galt, while avoiding the narrow and residential portion of Eagle Street. They've cut down on the number of properties they need to acquire. Some of the line's critics in the area were impressed.
We will pay for the improved line through increased construction costs, but many agree that it's worth it, so long as we don't shoulder this burden alone.
How much burden we do share depends on which party forms the next government after the provincial election on June 7.
In the meantime, perhaps we can consider building Phase 2 in sub-phases, extending to Sportsworld first, and then Preston, as resources come available.
It will continue the region's growth and maturation toward its destiny as a vibrant urban centre.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
It is beyond frustrating to learn that the region's ION LRT's opening date may have been pushed back to December.
Unfortunately, Bombardier continues to struggle making its deliveries of streetcars and LRT vehicles, even as they ramp up production.
According to the new plan, which gives the region the ability to seek serious redress should promises not be met, the bulk of our equipment will arrive by the end of June. But the cars still have to be tested. For safety reasons, it's unlikely the region can do much to speed up that phase of the process.
This is galling to me and other LRT fans who have been engaged in a friendly rivalry with Ottawa.
Since the start of this project, Waterloo was to open the first of the new LRT networks in Ontario, ahead of Hamilton, Mississauga, Toronto and Ottawa. Ottawa would have been second by a few months.
Ottawa's project has been subject to its own delays, as well, but its problem is the reverse of ours. Their car manufacturer, Alstom, built a new plant in Ottawa that will be transformed into the LRT's maintenance and storage facility once the line opens.
So, while our tracks are largely done and waiting for cars to run on them, Ottawa's cars are done, and waiting for tracks to run on.
But Ottawa finished its trackwork last week. The testing phase is now underway.
We can shake our fists at Bombardier and tap our feet and glare to give them the message that they keep their promises this time and deliver the bulk of our equipment by the end of June.
There is no "but" in the above paragraph. Doing the above will at least make us feel better.
Still, the end is in sight. After all of the construction and disruption, the network looks ready to go. By the end of the year, passengers will be riding. Grand River Transit has risen to the occasion by revamping the bus routes surrounding the LRT to make transit service in this region more frequent and useful.
In spite of what naysayers would have us believe, the LRT was only one part of a transit transformation this region had to embark on as it transformed from a large town to a small city.
In the 27 years since I came to this region, I've seen it become friendlier to its pedestrians and transit users. Thanks to advocacy groups like TriTag, we depend less on our cars to move us around.
That's a good thing, and it's worth continuing. Late last month, planners for the region did what seemed impossible and revamped their route for the second phase of LRT.
The new route serves Preston, Hespeler and Galt, while avoiding the narrow and residential portion of Eagle Street. They've cut down on the number of properties they need to acquire. Some of the line's critics in the area were impressed.
We will pay for the improved line through increased construction costs, but many agree that it's worth it, so long as we don't shoulder this burden alone.
How much burden we do share depends on which party forms the next government after the provincial election on June 7.
In the meantime, perhaps we can consider building Phase 2 in sub-phases, extending to Sportsworld first, and then Preston, as resources come available.
It will continue the region's growth and maturation toward its destiny as a vibrant urban centre.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.